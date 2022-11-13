5 Former WWE Superstars who have aged well

Age is something that no one can run from. In the end, time catches us all, but it appears that the following list of WWE Superstars still remains deceptive regarding their age.

After leaving the wrestling world behind, somehow, these stars have managed to continue flourishing and are in a position now where they can return to the company and pick up where they left off, even though many left more than a decade after leaving.

The following list looks at just five former Superstars who have aged well.

#5. Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin was main eventing WWE events when many of the company's current fanbase was still in diapers. The 57-year-old has taken some knocks over the years but was still able to make his return to the company and main event Night One of WrestleMania 38 alongside Kevin Owens earlier this year.

Austin is easily one of the biggest former stars that the company has ever created and retains a good relationship with WWE. The Hall of Famer is currently hosting the Broken Skull Sessions on the Network on a regular basis.

According to recent reports, Steve Austin has shown interest in returning to the ring after his successful match at this year's Show of Shows.

#4. Kelly Kelly

Kelly Kelly joined WWE in 2006 when she was just 19 years old, being seen as one of the youngest stars to ever sign for the company. Kelly remained part of the company and was able to lift the Divas Championship before walking away in 2012.

Over the past decade, Kelly Kelly has remained on WWE's radar and has returned several times, impressively managing to look much younger at the age of 35 than she did while contracted to the company.

Since leaving more than a decade ago, Kelly has pursued a career in the acting business and married bodybuilder Joe Coba.

#3. Former WWE Champion John Cena

It's been more than a year since the WWE Universe saw John Cena in a wrestling ring. The former world champion lost to Roman Reigns back at SummerSlam in 2021 and has since concentrated on his career outside of the wrestling business.

Cena is expected to make his return to the company as part of WrestleMania 39 next year, and many fans have already noticed that he is sporting a new look. With his new haircut, it could be argued that Cena looks better now than he did when he was wrestling for a living.

Despite all the wear and tear on his body from more than two decades on the road, it appears that Cena has been able to rest and heal so that he's prepared for a future return to the ring.

#2. Kristal Marshall

Kristal Marshall is a name that many modern WWE fans may not remember since her time with the company was fleeting. Despite this, the former star was able to make an impact in her short amount of time before being released in 2007.

While many women have been able to make cameos and return to the company as part of the Women's Revolution, Marshall hasn't been called back yet but recently made it clear that she's open to the opportunity.

At 39, Kristal is working as a personal hair stylist and has remained in fantastic shape, so could return whenever Triple H makes the call.

#1. Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy has been part of the wrestling business since the late 1990s when he broke into WWE when he was just 15 years old. The former Champion has since put his body on the line on a regular basis, and somehow it appears that the star has dipped into the fountain of youth.

Many fans noted when Hardy returned at WrestleMania 33 that he had aged like a fine wine since the 45-year-old has retained his youthful looks throughout his daredevil career.

After leaving WWE late last year, Hardy signed with AEW earlier this year. But in June, Jeff was suspended without pay after being arrested for driving under the influence.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on the link to find out how! https://sportskeeda.typeform.com/to/BR2mN5bd

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes