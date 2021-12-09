5 former WWE Superstars who can return to revive tag teams

While WWE isn't the best place for tag team wrestling, it has an impressive back catalog of popular groups. Quite a few of them can be reunited, even if one of the members isn't currently on the roster.

Whether through budget cuts, contract expirations, or medical disqualifications, several superstars no longer wrestle in WWE. Some are still in the company in other roles, though. And there is always a chance that they will return to the promotion.

Here are five of them whose potential WWE returns could result in some happy tag team reunions. Which of these groups would you like to see revived? Let us know in the comments below.

#5 Paige - Absolution

𝐉𝐱𝐫𝐝𝐲 ヨルダン  @JordynT0xicc It's funny cause Mandy started her own Absolution and Sonya became the General Manager. Both following Paige's footsteps 😍 It's funny cause Mandy started her own Absolution and Sonya became the General Manager. Both following Paige's footsteps 😍 https://t.co/fGIvGPaxtW

Paige was forced into early retirement in 2018 after suffering a neck injury. While she is yet to return to the ring, there is optimism surrounding a potential comeback soon, thanks to Edge's miraculous return in 2020.

If Paige does come back, she could lead her own stable once again. It would take some work to reunite Absolution, with Sonya Deville currently an authority figure in WWE and Mandy Rose holding the NXT Women's Championship.

Nevertheless, it would be great to see a seasoned version of the trio, potentially with more members, if Rose calls upon her current Toxic Attraction teammates. Alternatively, Paige and Deville can reunite against the current NXT stable.

#4 WWE producer Tyson Kidd can reunite with Cesaro

Hunter (-_•) @ProbablyHunter Do you remember Cesaro & Tyson Kidd as a Tag Team?



If so, were you a fan? Do you remember Cesaro & Tyson Kidd as a Tag Team?If so, were you a fan? https://t.co/TcWGDuMS2H

It has been six years since Tyson Kidd suffered a spinal cord injury that effectively ended his in-ring career. However, Edge's aforementioned return means anything is possible. Kidd is still with WWE, working as a producer.

He is best known for his tag team run with Cesaro, as the two held the WWE Tag Team Championship in early 2015. They had some fun matches and shared incredible chemistry as partners.

If he wants to return or is even able to, Tyson Kidd can revitalize Cesaro and give him something concrete to do. The two would be a welcome addition to SmackDown's tag team division, potentially even dethroning The Usos.

