5 former WWE Superstars who should join the Dark Order

A few big names were included in WWE's latest set of releases and some of them might just be perfect for the Dark Order.

After failing to find their niche as a brooding faction, the Dark Order clicked with fans after tapping into their comedic side. However, the group is capable of a lot more and could reach main event status with the addition of the right characters and a slight tweak to their presentation.

Here are five former WWE Superstars who would enhance the Dark Order by joining the faction.

#5. WWE could've done a lot more with Buddy Murphy

A talented performer who had the world at his feet, Buddy Murphy was criminally underutilized during his tenure with WWE. The company squandered an opportunity to establish Murphy as a top star during his storyline with Seth Rollins.

Even though the Australian Superstar came out of the program as a babyface and even defeated Rollins, he lost momentum due to the angle with Aalyah Mysterio and his subsequent loss to Cesaro.

Allowing Murphy to head the Dark Order could work wonders for both parties. In addition to giving him a new coat of paint, the Dark Order would feel refreshed with the addition of a new leading star.

#4. Killian Dain is determined to prove a point

While he may not be cut out to be the leader of the Dark Order, Killian Dain would still be a formidable addition to the group. Dain has already demonstrated that he can be an integral part of a faction during his run with SAnitY on NXT.

Following his release from WWE, the Irish star is incredibly motivated to make his mark in the world of professional wrestling. During an interview with Sportskeeda, Dain said:

"Honestly, it won't be directly...it won't be like the day after the 90-days are up. But in the months coming, what they're going to expect, they're going to see the chip in the shoulder that I've been talking about." Dain contined, "Because there is a fire in my belly, there's an anger, there's a monkey on my back, there's a thousand analogies and a thousand sayings I could use here."

Would you like to see him join the Dark Order? Sound off in the comments section below.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Kartik Arry