5 former superstars who may never return to WWE

When the earliest version of WWE promoted its first show in 1959, few could anticipate the scale of the company's domination of the 21st-century professional wrestling market. Since the demise of WCW, the Vince McMahon-led promotion has dominated professional wrestling viewership all over the world.

The promotion's long history means a large number of performers wrestled inside the company's ring before either leaving or getting released. Royal Rumble is an event that has historically brought past talents back. The 2022 edition of the event was no different.

The women's Royal Rumble saw several past talents return, including legendary superstars such as Lita, title winners such as Nikki Bella and Michelle McCool, and past superstars like Summer Rae. IMPACT Wrestling received a memorable shoutout as Knockouts Champion Mickie James also appeared in the Rumble.

However, not every alumni can return. In some cases, the bridge has been irreparably burned or the talent may just have no interest in returning to the company.

#5 in our list of former superstars who may never return to WWE - The Velveteen Dream

When the unremarkable Patrick Clark was eliminated from Tough Enough due to a perceived scarcity of humbleness, he unveiled a different character inspired by the musician Prince. This character combined with Clark's presentation, charisma and incredible in-ring skills made him one of NXT's biggest stars.

Fans expected the young star to become a mainstay of the main roster, but Clark got himself embroiled in controversies and alienated himself from the locker room, leading to his release. While The Velveteen Dream has a huge upside as a character, the company will surely not bring back a person as controversial as Clark.

