5 former WWE Superstars who quickly moved over to AEW

WWE and AEW are the two biggest wrestling companies in the world today. The Stamford-based promotion has been a global juggernaut that has dominated the wrestling scene since its buyout of WCW in 2001.

AEW was born in 2019 and quickly became the secondary alternative, adult-oriented wrestling product that fans have clamored for since the beginning of the company's “PG Era”

We have seen stars from the "E" jump ship to AEW and a couple have even made their way the opposite way as well. With that being said, let’s look at the five former WWE Superstars who quickly made the jump to AEW.

#5 – Andrade El Idolo

Andrade was a mid-card Superstar during his stint with the company. He became the NXT World Champion, and later a United States Champion during his run. The star clearly had a lot of potential, and had he been given the right creative direction; he could’ve moved on to become a future main eventer.

However, he was lost in the shuffle and stayed in the lower-to-mid card. He requested his release from the company on March 21, 2021. Not even two months later, on June 4th, Andrade would make his debut for AEW on Dynamite, going by his new ring name: “Andrade El Idolo”.

Andrade El Idolo is currently in charge of his own faction, “The Andrade Family Office” in AEW.

#4 – Adam Cole

Adam Cole was one of the biggest stars in NXT during his WWE tenure. Fans often wonder what the scene in the company would've looked like if Cole had been promoted to the main roster.

Adam Cole dominated the NXT scene alongside Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong as part of “The Undisputed Era”. He became an NXT North American, NXT Tag Team Champion, and NXT World Champion.

Cole wrestled his last match under the WWE umbrella at NXT TakeOver 36 in August 2021 against Kyle O’Reilly in a losing effort. He left the company shortly thereafter and would make his shocking debut at AEW All Out (2021) on September 5th.

Cole is currently sidelined with an injury. He recently won the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament by defeating Samoa Joe at Double or Nothing (2022).

#3 – AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm

Toni Storm was a hot star in NXT UK, becoming the longest reigning NXT UK Women’s Champion in company history. Storm had a terrific run with the brand and would shift her focus over to the NXT roster, and then eventually to the WWE main roster as time went on.

Unfortunately, Storm never realized her full potential on the main roster. Her biggest match on the main roster was against Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, which she lost. Storm requested her release from the company, citing burnout, in December 2021.

Fast forward to March 2022, Storm would make her debut for AEW on Dynamite by defeating The Bunny in the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament. She is currently the “Interim” AEW Women’s World Champion, having defeated Dr. Britt Baker (D.M.D.), Jaime Hayter, and Hikaru Shida at All Out (2022).

#2 – Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro)

Claudio Castagnoli or “Cesaro” as he was once called in WWE, was a star that should’ve been a main eventer. He blazed a trail and dominated the company's mid-to-upper card scene.

Cesaro became a United States, RAW Tag Team and SmackDown Tag Team Champion over the course of his 10 year career with the company.

His biggest match to date with the company was against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania: Backlash (2021). He attempted to defeat The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the premium live event. Unfortunately, Cesaro would lose the match, much to the dismay of many fans in the WWE Universe.

He would quietly exit the company as of February (2022) and make his debut for AEW in June at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door event, changing his name back to his original persona: “Claudio Castagnoli”. Claudio is currently a member of The Blackpool Combat Club and is the reigning ROH World Heavyweight Champion.

#1 – Paul Wight (WWE's Big Show)

Paul Wight (a.k.a. The Big Show) became a WWE Legend after making his jump from WCW to the company in 1999. His accolades and accomplishments speak for themselves.

He became a Triple Crown Champion, having won the World Title, Intercontinental, and Tag Team Championships on multiple occasions. He would later become the 12th Grand Slam champion in the company's history.

He also won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2015. His feuds and rivalries with John Cena, Triple H, The Rock, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and Mick Foley have help cemented Wight’s legacy in the company as one of the greatest big men of all-time, second to the late Andre the Giant.

Wight would depart the company in January 2021 after failing to come to terms on a new contract. He would later make his surprise debut for AEW in February 2021 and currently serves as a color commentator for AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation broadcasts.

Also Check Out: 6 WWE Superstars who walked out of WWE

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell