Top 5 Former WWE Superstars who refuse to rule out a return 

WWE has released a number of superstars in recent years. Many of the company's former stars have found work with promotions like IMPACT Wrestling, AEW, and NJPW.

Plenty of former WWE stars, including former world champion Chris Jericho, have ruled out a return. But others seem like they're willing to come back to the company, even if they burned some bridges on their way out the door.

WWE was able to ignite the careers of many former Superstars. As a result, some of these competitors may still feel like they have links to the company, even after they leave.

The following list looks at five former WWE stars who have refused to rule out a return to the company in the future.

#5. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella

Santino Marella came to WWE as a fan in Italy during the company's European Tour in 2007.There, he was randomly chosen for a match against Umaga. Marella was miraculously able to defeat Umaga with the help of Bobby Lashley to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

Marella then became a comedy character in WWE. He even dressed up as his own sister, Santina at WrestleMania 25. This gimmick obviously ran its course. After several neck injuries, the former champion ended his WWE career seven years later when he announced his retirement.

Marella has since opened his own wrestling school, and he returned to be the first-ever male in the Women's Royal Rumble Match last year. Though he was obviously stuck as a comedy character, Marella has recently revealed that he is open to a WWE return. He doesn't want to come back as his character, but he's willing to take a role behind the commentary table.

“I do want to go back into the business but as a commentator. I would have to be Anthony Carelli because I don’t want to do commentary as Santino. I think there are going to be opportunities for me post-COVID with one of the major companies. I always want to go to WWE first because they changed my life and I’m loyal, but if they don’t have an opportunity, I’ll go somewhere else.”

Would this be considered a prequel? https://t.co/wF3T8qS3gF — Santino Marella (@milanmiracle) January 27, 2021

Marella's daughter, Bianca has since followed in her father's footsteps, and she secured a WWE tryout in 2019.