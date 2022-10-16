5 Former WWE Superstars who turned down the chance to return in 2022

Triple H has seemingly been in contact with many released WWE Superstars over the past few months, offering them the chance to make their return.

The likes of Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Bray Wyatt, Dexter Lumis, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, and many others have accepted the offer and have since been given a huge push on WWE TV.

While many names have accepted these offers, it's worth noting that there are a few who have turned down the chance to return. Moreover, several performers instead opted to head over to AEW.

#5. Nia Jax

Nia Jax was released in November 2021 while the former women's champion was on hiatus from the company. Jax had asked for an extension on her time off, citing some medical issues, but was instead let go by the promotion.

Interestingly, just months later, WWE contacted Jax about a return to be part of the Women's Royal Rumble Match, but she rejected the proposal. While appearing on Renee Paquette's The Sessions, Jax revealed that the company contacted her about a comeback.

“They were accumulating a list. This is what I was told. They’re accumulating a list. They wanted to offer me the opportunity. Accumulate the list. Then that list goes to Vince, then Vince goes to the list and he decides who wants and who he doesn’t. So you’re asking me to be part of a list to see if I can go to the next step. F*** no. How much more can you s**t on me, dude? Someone said, ‘we didn’t want her to feel left out’. F*** you, that is so much bulls**t. You needed people," via WrestleTalk.

#4. Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy was released in the fall of 2021 after he walked during a Tag Team Match. Hardy was given a 90-day non-compete clause following his exit. However, before he transitioned to AEW, he was contacted by his former company and offered the chance to make his return.

Interestingly, WWE even offered him a place in the Hall of Fame, something the star refused since his brother Matt wouldn't have been able to take his place alongside him.

The former WWE Champion explained the situation surrounding the offer:

"It just felt completely wrong, it just didn't feel like the time at all. I almost felt offended, I was very emotional, but I almost felt offended, like what? After my 90 days are up, the Hall of Fame is in April and I do go to AEW, how's that going to work? What are y'all trying to hit me with as far as if I sign with AEW when I'm free and me going into the Hall of Fame and how would that even work?"

He added:

"My mind and my emotion went crazy and I was in tears man, like this is my career. I know I had been a very influential person to a lot of young misunderstood individuals but yeah, it just felt so wrong. Like how dare you?" via BleacherReport.

#3. The IIconics

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay were seen as one of WWE's most promising female tag teams before they were sensationally split on an episode of RAW back in 2020. The two were pushed as singles stars before, interestingly being released from the company in April 2021. Their shocking departure came just days after Kay wrestled at WrestleMania 37.

The duo moved on to become IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions before announcing a break from wrestling. Ahead of their hiatus, they were allegedly contacted by WWE about a return to be part of the Women's Royal Rumble Match back in January. The offer was reportedly turned down since the two women were happy with their current status in IMPACT.

Royce, who was known as Cassie Lee, has since announced that she is expecting her first child with fellow former WWE Superstar Tye Dillinger.

#2. Renee Paquette

Renee Young was one of the most popular members of WWE's broadcast team when she was part of the company. But she has since reverted to her own name following her departure in 2020. However, while the company was shaking up its announce teams ahead of the Season Premiere a few weeks ago, she was contacted about a return.

According to a report by Dave Meltzer, the former star turned this down in favor of joining AEW alongside her husband, Jon Moxley. After almost two years away from TV screens, Paquette made her AEW debut on the latest episode of Dynamite.

#1. Paige/Saraya

Paige surprisingly left WWE earlier this year before Triple H took over the reins of the company and has since gone on to become Saraya in AEW. The former Divas Champion has seemingly been cleared to compete as part of the promotion and could be set to be one of the biggest stars in their women's division.

Ahead of her move to AEW, Fightful Select reported that WWE reached out to the star about making a return to WWE. Paige was offered a role as GM and even a potential in-ring return. However, the star wanted to be medically cleared by the company after obtaining clearance from three external doctors.

After it became clear that Paige wouldn't be given a chance to wrestle again in WWE, she decided to sign with All Elite Wrestling.

Do you know of any other names who turned down a return under the new regime? Have your say in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes