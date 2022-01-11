5 Former WWE Superstars who have undergone the most dramatic transformations 

WWE Superstars are only seen on TV for a brief period before they are inevitably released or move on to new careers.

There are only a select few stars who have lasted in the company longer than two decades, and these are wrestlers who are close to Vince McMahon.

Following their departure from WWE, several wrestlers decided to change up their look to make a statement about their future and put their time in the company behind them.

The following list looks at several former superstars who are now completely unrecognizable when compared to their time in the spotlight. The few stars who have undergone some of the most dramatic transformations in recent years.

#5 Former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas

Charlie Haas was a well-known name in WWE's tag team division for several years before his release in 2010.

Haas is a former three-time Tag Team Champion and it was believed he would go on to make a name for himself on the Independent circuit following his release. As one half of The World's Greatest Tag Team alongside Shelton Benjamin, Haas was able to hit several career highlights before retiring from the business in 2013.

Haas made his return a few months later, but personal struggles have left a lasting impression on the former star and images of Haas surfaced online last year which were worrying.

In recent months, the former Champion has been able to get his life back on track and has continued to wrestle on the Independent Circuit. Whilst the star still looks very different when compared to the wrestler who once dominated the company's Tag Team Division, he looks much happier and healthier in his recent Instagram updates.

Haas recently made his IMPACT Wrestling debut and despite suffering a slight injury, this could be the start of a huge career push for the star.

With news that WWE and IMPACT are now working together, this could be the opportunity that Haas has been looking for when it comes to making his return in the near future.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Alan John