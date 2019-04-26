5 former WWE Superstars who could make a surprise appearance at AEW Double or Nothing

Jack Swagger and CM Punk

AEW's very first show, Double or Nothing, will be held on May 25, 2019, with several high-profile matches already announced for the show. Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho will have their second major singles match at the show after their highly-rated match at Wrestle Kingdom 12.

We will also see a brother vs brother match as the recently released Dustin Rhodes (who went by the ring name Goldust) will face off against his brother, Cody. Another former WWE Superstar, PAC (who went by the ring name Neville) will compete in a singles match against Adam Page, while The Young Bucks will take on The Lucha Bros for the AAA World Tag Team Championship.

The show will have a lot of eyeballs on it, considering how AEW is considered as the successor to WCW and will take on the WWE.

We could see quite a few surprises at the show, including the appearance of a few former WWE Superstars. Here, let's take a look at 5 former WWE Superstars who could make a surprise appearance at AEW Double or Nothing:

#1 Jack Swagger

Jack Swagger

Since being released by WWE in 2007, Jack Swagger has wrestled briefly in promotions like Lucha Underground and House of Hardcore. He's also trained and fought in MMA, with his first match in Bellator happening earlier this year, which he won.

He revealed recently that he's good friends with AEW's Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes, and that although he speaks to a lot of the wrestlers in AEW, he hasn't had a conversation regarding him joining them.

Swagger seems to want to continue fighting in Bellator, but that shouldn't stop him from turning up at AEW, as their schedule is set to be very relaxed.

