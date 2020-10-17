5 Former WWE Superstars who will not return to the company

Many wrestlers have come and gone from WWE over the last few decades. While many left the company and hoped to return, others have made it clear this isn't an option.

There are several former Superstars that WWE wouldn't welcome back, but there are also several stars that have claimed publicly that they won't go back to the company where they found fame.

Not every WWE star sees their time in the company as a highlight of their life, which is why many have stated that they wouldn't want to return and get locked into another contract.

Let's look at just five former WWE stars who have stated that they don't want to return to Vince McMahon's global wrestling company following their departure.

#5 AJ Lee made it clear that she has retired from WWE

No thank you, I am very retired. I will however tag along for coffee and snacks next time I’m in town. Always down for snacks. — AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) December 13, 2019

AJ Lee's husband CM Punk has worked in wrestling again as an analyst. However, Lee hasn't so much as stepped back into WWE's ringside area since she retired back in 2015.

The former WWE Divas Champion has since moved on to a new chapter in her life as a comic book writer and author. Lee has stated several times that she doesn't have any desire to make any kind of return to the ring. The former star suffered permanent damage to her cervical spine ahead of her retirements and she still cites the injury as one of the reasons she retired early.

When CM Punk made his return on WWE Backstage back in 2019, AJ was asked if she would like to join the show, as well. As noted, the former WWE star made it clear that she was still very much retired.