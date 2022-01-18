5 Former Champions who are yet to return for a WWE Women's Royal Rumble match 

The Women's Royal Rumble match became an annual WWE tradition back in 2018 and has since seen a number of former female champions and legends make their return to be a part of history.

The likes of Trish Stratus, Lita, Molly Holly, Michelle McCool, Mickie James, Alicia Fox, Kelly Kelly, and even Vickie Guerrero have all been part of the match over the years, but there are several women who have been forgotten.

The following list looks at just five former Women's Champions who are yet to receive the call about making their return as part of the annual Women's Royal Rumble match.

#5. Former WWE Women's Champion Layla

Layla won the 2006 RAW Diva Search. This led to the British star having a lengthy career in WWE, which came to an end in 2015.

Layla announced her retirement from the business when she left the company and has since become a real estate agent after training for a career change for several years. The former champion also married fellow superstar Ricky Ortiz and it appears that Layla is now happy to remain out of the spotlight.

In a rare interview back in 2021, Layla revealed to Ring The Belle that she was happy with the career that she has had and doesn't want to return to spoil that.

“I just feel that I had a very fruitful, long career. And I attained everything I possibly could have attained in WWE, and I was given every opportunity. That door’s closed, and I’m okay with that. And I feel just happy that I was able to have that. I look at my past, and I’m like, ‘Wow I did all that stuff,’ and that was just how I’d like to keep it.”

Given that Michelle McCool has returned several times, it's clear that WWE would have tried to tempt Layla to return alongside her former tag team partner. The former star is adamant that she has retired and hasn't made any kind of return to the company since her departure in July 2015.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Genci Papraniku