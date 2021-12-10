5 Former WWE World Champions who were released in 2021

It has been a year to forget for WWE when it comes to the release of superstars. The company released almost 100 wrestlers this calendar year on all levels and brands of the business.

While it has come as a shock that some of WWE's biggest names have been released from their contracts this year, others have been released from backstage roles as well.

As the year draws to a close, the WWE Universe believed that all of the heartache was over for the year, but it appears that is not the case.

The following list looks at five former WWE World Champions who were released by the company this year.

#5. Former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James

Mickie James is a former five-time Women's Champion and one-time Divas Champion. The wrestling veteran made her return to the company in January 2017 and since her return was underutilized by WWE.

James brought experience to the women's locker room having shared the ring with the likes of Trish Stratus and Lita, competing in the latter's retirement match.

Instead, in the storylines James was involved in, her age became the focus and was used to humiliate her against younger superstars like Alexa Bliss. Surprisingly, James wasn't able to lift any Championships in the four years that she was part of WWE since her return in 2017..

The star was released from the company alongside several other women earlier this year after her WWE status was noted as unclear.

James was released alongside the likes of Chelsea Green, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, and Ruby Riott in April as WWE looked to clear out their Women's Division and push through much younger talent.

James has since made her return to the business and is currently in the midst of her 4th reign as IMPACT Knockouts Champion. She competes for both NWA and IMPACT on a regular basis.

