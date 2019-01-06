5 fresh match ups we must see in 2019

Time to shake things up a little bit. We have heard those words time and time again from Vince McMahon yet here we are with a new year upon us and new ratings upon WWE. Ratings they have never seen before. Ratings that are way below expectation and from a talent standpoint are way below what they should be. If this truly is a new direction for WWE, then they must deliver on what they promised: fresh match ups and new faces.

With the brand split, it is beyond difficult to keep everything fresh. You only have a limited number of members on the active roster limiting potential match ups. Plus, when you want to save matchups for big events like WrestleMania or the Royal Rumble, you really have a slim picking. This is where NXT comes into play.

The yellow brand has been WWE's developmental brand for some years now and we have seen some of today's best come through there. From Roman Reigns to Kevin Owens, NXT has created future world champions and hall of farmers. With all fresh new faces developing, some are patiently waiting for their call up. This is their chance to start over with all new rivalries and storylines.

If they truly want to make things fresh and start with a clean slate, this is their way to do it. Why can't we have that take over magic and apply to it to a Fastlane evet? Why can't we have a former NXT Champion challenging for the Intercontinental Championship? WWE have everything right in front of them and now is the time to execute. This can be the opportunity for guys on the yellow side of town to make it in the bright lights of red or blue. Here are 5 fresh match ups we must see on the main roster in 2019.

#5 Lars Sullivan vs. Braun Strowman

Besides the Beast Incarnate or the Big Dig, many men do not size up to the Monster Among Men. Braun Strowman makes The Undertaker look like Hornswoggle. His power and strength are inhuman and his presence is like Kane's in the late '90s. When you hear the Brrrrrraaaaaaauuuuuuuunnnnnnnn scream before he enters the arena, you know that someone is about to get these hands.

Enter Lars Sullivan. A man who in NXT has that same fear and presence around him. He is a powerhouse of a man with pure brutal strength. He looks like a deranged person. What he lacks in size for a normal big man he makes up for with brutality. He ran through NXT like a freight train and is on course to the main roster.

With Braun bulldozing his competition, why not match power for power? Who would take the other off his feet first? Would Braun be able to power slam his way to victory? Would we have another Brock/Big Show moment where the ring would implode? Only one way to find out.

