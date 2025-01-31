5 Friends of Kevin Owens who could help him dethrone Cody Rhodes at WWE Royal Rumble

Kevin Owens is set for action at the WWE Royal Rumble as he challenges Cody Rhodes in a ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Prizefighter has reached a whole new level over the past few months and is expected to have a more heelish persona after the premium live event, regardless of whether he wins or loses.

The former Universal Champion has taken down every star who has tried to interfere with him in his feud with The American Nightmare. Owens appeared on RAW a couple of weeks ago, where he interacted with Sami Zayn and hinted that Zayn would help him win the Royal Rumble match. However, Zayn is not the only one who might get involved.

Let's take a look at Kevin Owens' friends who might assist him in winning the ladder match at Royal Rumble.

Trending

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

#5. Finn Balor

Kevin Owens and Finn Balor joined WWE at the same time and have been very good friends ever since. Although both men had a rivalry in 2015, their real-life friendship remained intact, a fact they have often disclosed on social media.

Balor has been absent from WWE TV since his loss to Damian Priest on RAW a few weeks ago. While The Judgment Day has been trying to bring the Prince back into the fold, he may have other plans. Balor could surprise everyone with an appearance in the ladder match and somehow help Owens win the Undisputed WWE Championship.

#4. Seth Rollins

The Visionary has numerous motives for getting involved in the upcoming Royal Rumble match. Seth Rollins has a long-standing friendship with The Prizefighter and has spent much time in the ring together, either beside or against each other, over the past few years.

On the other hand, Rollins has had an intense feud with Cody Rhodes in the past as well. The Visionary helped Rhodes win the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania and could be the one getting involved to ultimately let The American Nightmare lose his title.

#3. Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Warrior has already come face to face with Cody Rhodes a few weeks ago, warning him to keep an eye on his back as the Road to WrestleMania approaches. Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes were former tag team partners, so it makes sense for the former WWE Champion to be involved in the ladder match.

However, he may not be in Rhodes' favor this time. The star could betray Rhodes and help his friend Owens win the title, enhancing his character as a heel leading up to WrestleMania 41.

#2. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have an undeniable history, and The Prizefighter has already hinted at Zayn's involvement in the ladder match at Royal Rumble. Last week on RAW, The Bloodline member accidentally delivered a helluva kick to Cody Rhodes, further hinting that Zayn's heel turn is on the horizon.

Sami Zayn helping his former tag team partner Kevin Owens win the Undisputed WWE Championship makes perfect sense. If the former Intercontinental Champion can win the Royal Rumble match, both men might face each other in the main event of WrestleMania.

#1. WWE legend Randy Orton

Kevin Owens took Randy Orton out from TV after delivering a vicious piledriver on The Viper a few months ago. The Prizefighter and The Viper have a rich history together, including their connection with Cody Rhodes, making Orton's interference in the match quite apparent.

While The Viper might seek revenge on Owens for his actions, he could also deliver a massive surprise by turning heel with an attack on the champion. Orton, being one of Owens' best friends in real life, could create a huge swerve to make headlines around the world.

Fans will have to wait and see what happens in the ladder match at Royal Rumble on February 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback