5 Full time wrestlers who appeared in big Hollywood films

5 Full time wrestlers who appeared in big Hollywood films
Ali Siddiqui
22 Jul 2019, 12:15 IST

WWE Superstars have never been shy of appearing in big Hollywood productions

It has become quite common for professional wrestlers to branch out into Hollywood once they reach their peak in the field of sports entertainment. The transition isn't as tough as it seems at first, considering how professional wrestlers are tasked to follow a script and embody a character as well.

Superstars like John Cena, The Rock, and Dave Bautista chose acting as their full-time profession after making it big in WWE. On the other hand, Superstars like Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, Kane, etc. tried out their acting skills in WWE productions.

Being a part of a multi-million dollar Hollywood production while being contracted full-time to a wrestling promotion has got to be a tough task. The scheduling conflicts, location changes, and many other factors play as variables in such cases.

Regardless, these hurdles haven't been able to stop professional wrestling Superstars from appearing in Films. That being said, here are 5 superstars who appeared in big Hollywood productions while being contracted full-time to a wrestling promotion.

#5 Braun Strowman (Holmes & Watson)

Braun Strowman played a role similar to his WWE character in Holmes & Watson

If there is one Superstar in WWE whose mean streak isn't to be questioned, it is the Monster Among Men Braun Strowman. In less than 4 years, Strowman has become one of the hottest WWE Superstars. He has feuded with the likes of Brock Lesnar, The Shield, Kevin Owens and the list goes on. He has also headlined multiple pay-per-views including SummerSlam 2017. Currently, he is one of the top Superstars on WWE's flagship show Raw.

Even though Strowman appears as a hot-headed monster on WWE TV, he is actually multi-talented. His interesting tweets and Instagram posts indicate how charismatic the former Wyatt Family member actually is.

Strowman also possesses decent acting skills and it was proved when he appeared in the 2018 Buddy Comedy film Holmes & Watson. The film starred Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in respective titular roles. Strowman made a cameo in the movie and his character Brawn was based on his WWE character.

