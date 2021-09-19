5 funniest Baron Corbin moments in WWE

Where do we start with Baron Corbin? From The Lone Wolf on NXT, to the Constable of RAW, to the King, to rock bottom and now becoming filthy rich on SmackDown. No matter what particular role he is given, he has always delivered and given it his all.

But it hasn't all been plain sailing for the now Happy Corbin. There's been plenty of shenanigans along the way, with Corbin sadly at the end of some unfortunate moments.

That being said, let's take a look at the five funniest Baron Corbin moments in WWE.

#5 Baron Corbin interrupted Becky Lynch and The Rock on the SmackDown on FOX

WWE made their debut on FOX with Friday Night SmackDown on October 4th, 2019. It was a lucrative deal for the company and they certainly had to kick off the show in style.

The show opened with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. The Mayor of Jackpot City and then-King Baron Corbin made his way and claimed he should be opening the show. Lynch warned him not to come any further into the ring. Just as Corbin was about to enter, The Rock's famous entrance music hit, to the delight of the WWE Universe in attendance.

Sadly for Corbin, The Rock gave him one of the greatest dressing down's he's ever given to another WWE Superstar. The Great One mocked Corbin's king attire and even got the WWE Universe to chant the abbreviations of 'Super Tough Dude' at him. It was definitely a rough ten minutes or so for the former Money in the Bank contract winner. It had the WWE Universe in stitches.

In the end, things got worse for the then-King who was then beaten down by Becky Lynch and The Rock. Both delivered their finishing moves to Corbin and sent him packing.

The former Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner spoke to Metro after the show about working with The Rock:

"That’s a dream come true. I’ve been here seven years, I don’t think I’ve ever met him. I may have walked by him running around doing something at ‘Mania. He’s coming to be a part of the show, he’s probably the biggest icon on the face of the earth right now. For him to find time to be part of this shows how big it really is!" Baron Corbin said. (h/t Metro)

For Corbin, it'll be a moment he'll remember forever, for both good and bad reasons. It was a huge rub, no doubt, and showed just how much he is valued backstage in WWE by being put in such a position.

Edited by Prem Deshpande