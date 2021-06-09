5 Funniest pranks WWE Superstars pulled off backstage

WWE Superstars spend around 300 days a year on the road with their colleagues which means some incredible friendship bonds are formed.

During this time, superstars also become bored and decide to prank the stars that they are on the road with. The rise of social media has meant that many of these pranks have been caught on camera and WWE has even cashed in with WWE Network show Swerved!

The surprises and pranks continue with WWE Superstars at the controls on #SWERVED, only on @WWENetwork. https://t.co/BLZNstv5Rf pic.twitter.com/BftgEJtwwW — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 8, 2016

There have been some incredible pranks over the years that have taken some pre-planning in order to pull off and have left several WWE stars feeling completely cheated when they figured them out.

The following list looks at some of the funniest pranks that WWE Superstars have been able to pull off on their colleagues.

#5 Sonya Deville pranks several fellow WWE Superstars with the "I'm busy" challenge

Sonya Deville recently became an authority figure on WWE TV following her return after a hiatus. The former Tough Enough contestant may be seen as one of the stars who maintains control on-screen, but she's happy to be part of the chaos in WWE off-screen.

The star recently shared a video on her Twitter account where she decided to take part in a viral trend on TikTok. The Pride Fighter was part of the "I'm Busy Challenge" where several people were seen video calling their friends to then tell them that they're busy and that they will call them back.

Deville shared a video that saw her call the likes of former Divas Champion Paige, Paul Heyman, Carmella and Bayley only to tell them that she was busy and that she would call them back, despite the fact that she was the one who called them.

Several of the stars saw the funny side, whilst Bayley stepped in to tell Deville that she couldn't call her back, since she had obviously called her to begin with. There have been several of these trends on TikTok in recent years and more often than not WWE Superstars decide to take part in order to share more content with their fanbases.

Despite WWE's recent ruling on third party content, several WWE Superstars remain active on TikTok and share regular updates.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Greg Bush