5 Funniest WWE moments caught on live TV

Well, sometimes things don't go as per plan in WWE, and lead to such hilarious moments being caught on TV!

Let's take a look at the 5 funniest moments caught on WWE TV!

Who said WWE is just all about intense fights and brutal action?

Well, it's no longer a secret that WWE is scripted. Everything that happens, the segments, matches, the outcomes, all of it is predetermined. But still, all of it (mostly) happens live.

Kudos to the WWE Superstars and the crew for pulling everything off as planned, but there have been exceptions where things haven't gone as planned, leading to some hilarious moments.

While there have been countless intense and brutal moments on WWE TV, fans always look up to some light-hearted moments and bloopers that take place mistakenly on the shows.

Be it the Superstars forgetting their lines during a live interview, botching a move hilariously, or something completely out of the box, there have been numerous such moments in WWE history.

So without further ado, let's take a look at five funniest WWE moments caught on live TV. Be sure to let me know in the comments section which other hilarious WWE moments made you laugh your heart out!

#5 Titus O'Neil's slip at WWE Greatest Royal Rumble

Titus O'Neil might not be the most decorated WWE Superstar ever, but he did something at the 2018 WWE Greatest Royal Rumble PPV in Saudi Arabia that will surely be etched in the minds of the fans forever.

Being WWE's first mega-show in Saudi Arabia, the event featured the largest royal rumble in WWE history with 50 Superstars entering the over-the-top-rope match.

While it was the Monster Among Men Braun Strowman who won the match, the huge trophy, and the green-colored belt, it was Titus O'Neil whom everyone was talking about. Reason? Watch the clip above of his entrance and the hilarious slip on his way to the ring.

Titus O'Neil entered the match, came running through the ramp, but slipped and went straight underneath the ring. The moment was so hilarious that WWE commentators on-air also couldn't help themselves from bursting into laughter.

WWE even played highlights of this moment after that and Titus started acknowledging this blooper on a few WWE shows after that, making for some hilarious segments.

