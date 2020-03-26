5 future WrestleMania opponents for Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is a world-class wrestler - but he rarely has a great match at WrestleMania.

HHH, Taker, Lesnar, McIntyre - who can break that trend?

Roman needs a truly great WrestleMania moment

Roman Reigns may not quite be the face of WWE as many of us had probably been predicting he would be, and there are many reasons why that's the case.

Above all else, the fans just don't seem to have gravitated towards The Big Dog in the kind of way that you'd expect. He's still a fantastic performer and someone that should be universally praised for his abilities in the ring, but there's still work to be done.

Today, we're going to list a few potential WrestleMania opponents for Reigns over the course of the next five or six years. The reason we're doing this is because we all know the Goldberg bout at WrestleMania 36 will be polarizing, but beyond that, there's no reason why he can't start hitting great matches out of the park at The Showcase of the Immortals.

His track record at the show of shows hasn't been wonderful so far, and he deserves to see that change.

The Rock

Cousin vs Cousin

Los Angeles. WrestleMania 37.

It's the perfect place for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, to finally say goodbye to his iconic wrestling career. Some think his second clash with John Cena back at WrestleMania 29 was a good enough send-off, but with his cousin Roman Reigns being active and in the prime of his career, this just feels like the right way to go.

These two men know how to tell a story, and you can bet they would put everything they've got into making sure The Great One's final bow will be one to remember.

If there's anyone that can bring the monster out of Roman, it's The Rock, and we can't wait to see it - because we're convinced it'll happen.

