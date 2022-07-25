5 Game-changing WWE moments in 2022

The atmosphere of WWE and professional wrestling, by extension, transformed dramatically in the first seven months of 2022. This year, fans have witnessed radical changes that seemed virtually impossible only a few months ago.

However, as history has shown, sports entertainment can sometimes be highly unpredictable. Although WWE will probably stick around for several generations, it changed forever in 2022.

This piece explores, examines, and addresses the aftermath of five game-changing WWE moments that altered the entire landscape of professional wrestling this year.

#5 WWE surprisingly fired Shane McMahon

During the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match in January, Shane McMahon returned to the applause of the live crowd as the twenty-eighth entrant. The Prodigal Son made it to the final three and eliminated Kevin Owens during the contest.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Shane-O-Mac was reportedly released mere days after his shock return. Multiple sources reported that McMahon was under extreme backstage heat for his role in the Men's Rumble match production.

The former commissioner of SmackDown was rumored to face Seth Rollins or Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 37. However, the abrupt firing halted those plans, and Shane was absent on the Road to WrestleMania.

His dramatic release highlighted the seemingly uncertain and unpredictable backstage atmosphere in WWE as even the son of Vince McMahon was not free from scrutiny.

#4 Cody Rhodes quits AEW for WWE

Fans have been treated to several surprising comebacks this year. However, the most impactful and bone-chilling was the highly-anticipated homecoming of The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes returned during WrestleMania 38: Night One as the surprise opponent, chosen by Vince McMahon for Seth Rollins. Fans were elated beyond description, and The American Nightmare served them well by defeating his adversary.

A year ago, many fans believed they would never see the younger son of The American Dream in a WWE ring again. Cody Rhodes left Vince McMahon's company in 2016 due to creative frustrations, and the two parties did not part on the best of terms.

The American Nightmare made a name for himself outside of WWE and eventually co-founded AEW, a rival company. In his time away from the promotion, he became a massive star, reaching unimaginable heights. Hence, leaving the franchise he helped create for another he left on unfavorable terms was a game-changer.

#3 Stone Cold Steve Austin and Vince McMahon wrestled at WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania 38: Night One was main-evented by Stone Cold Steve Austin, who defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match to close out the show. The next night, Vince McMahon, still in tremendous physical shape, pinned Pat McAfee in an impromptu bout after the SmackDown announcer defeated Theory.

Unfortunately, The Texas Rattlesnake ruined McMahon's celebrations and went on a Stunner spree, including an oddly executed Stone Cold Stunner to the 77-year-old.

Austin's return was proof of the so-called "Never say Never" phrase that stars of the past throw around. The Hall of Famer had retired in 2003, and many fans were jubilant to see him lace a pair of boots again. His in-ring return may pave the way for one-off matches for other retired wrestlers like Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, and Hulk Hogan.

Although far from memorable, Mr.McMahon's brief wrestling bout showed that age was just a number. If the Boss could return to the ring at 77, then perhaps many aging Hall of Famers can follow suit.

#2 Triple H resumes his executive position

Triple H has retired from in-ring competition.

Following a near-fatal heart condition, Triple H announced his official retirement from in-ring competition in March 2022 on ESPN. The King of Kings also took a step back from his backstage duties, and talent was instructed not to discuss business with the former world champion. His heart condition was more severe than initially reported, as he was primarily out of day-to-day operations.

However, as announced last week, The Game has returned to his executive duties as a talent scout and Chief Operating Officer on their official website. The announcement came days before his father-in-law's shock retirement. Furthermore, rumors suggest he is all set to take over as the company's head of creative following McMahon's exit.

The Cerebral Assassin was responsible for ushering in a new generation of upcoming athletes. NXT was Triple H's brainchild, and the top superstars on the main roster owe much of their success to the fourteen-time world champion. His return seemingly means that fresh talent will be pushed more readily on television.

#1 Vince McMahon retires from WWE at 77

Hours before the most recent episode of SmackDown, Vincent Kennedy McMahon announced his retirement from the company, he and his father took to unprecedented heights. The former CEO sent an emotional letter to the locker room, and Stephanie McMahon thanked her father live on the blue brand.

The former chairman announced his departure weeks after he came under fire for covering up alleged misconduct with some of his female employees. His daughter has now undertaken his duties alongside Nick Khan.

McMahon's exit heralds the dawn of a new era and the end of the previous one. Very few would have anticipated his retirement as the 77-year-old had put his heart and soul into making WWE the success it has become today.

