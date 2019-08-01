5 Genius decisions WWE made on this week's Monday Night RAW (29th July 2019)

Was this one of the best Raws of the year?

Did WWE flip a switch or something?

It certainly seemed that way this week on Monday Night RAW, as fans were treated to some of the most action-packed and bizarre content the company has come up.

It was also a huge departure from their usual storytelling methods and honestly had fans enthralled from beginning to end.

Was it perfect? Absolutely not!

The WWE Universe should try to understand that everything can't go right, but they were treated to a pretty spectacular edition of the Red Brand nonetheless. The argument could probably be made that this was the best Monday Night RAW of the year.

With that being said and this week's edition of The RAW brand in the books, here are five brilliant moves WWE made this week on the show.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us what brilliant moves you think WWE made this week.

#5 Fast-paced

Cedric Alexander jumping off the stage was the best part of Raw!

WWE did something they haven't done in a while on Monday Night Raw and that was to focus on the wrestling.

Sure, there was a promo here and there to balance things out when needed, but the show ran at a frenetic pace from beginning to end and a lot of that time was taken up by some great action in the ring.

From the Mosh Pit tag team match for The 24/7 championship to the Gauntlet match to determine the new No.1 contender for AJ Styles at SummerSlam, WWE packed the show with a lot of great wrestling and a very fast pace as well.

If nothing else, this is a major step forward for the company and could set the stage for that style of booking going forward.

In the end, WWE going back to its roots and spending more time wrestling than talking was a brilliant move.

Not only did it allow for the Superstars to tell their story inside the squared circle, but it also paved the way to some of the best booking the company has had in months.

This is what change looks like.

