5 gimmick matches that could happen at WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE WrestleMania 39 is less than a month away and the build is picking up steam. The main event feuds are set in stone with Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair's opponents already determined. The mid-card title scenes are less certain, with neither Gunther nor Austin Theory having learnt their respective opponents for the Show of Shows.

Elsewhere on the card, only Brock Lesnar vs. Omos is official for The Showcase Of Immortals, but several other feuds are set to be confirmed in the coming weeks. These range from first-time ever bouts all the way to culminations of year-long feuds. Since WrestleMania is the biggest event of the year, WWE will most likely raise the stakes for a few of these matches, meaning the introduction of gimmick matches.

Here are five gimmick matches that could happen at WrestleMania 39:

#5: WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Ladder Match

Will the Women's tag team division get an extreme showcase at WrestleMania 39?

After months of languishing stagnantly, the WWE Women's tag team division is finally seeing some movement on the road to WrestleMania. Damage CTRL's second reign came to an end on the February 27, 2023 episode of RAW at the hands of Becky Lynch and Lita, setting up a bunch of exciting WrestleMania 39 possibilities. Meanwhile, various stars like Carmella, Chelsea Green, Nikki Cross and Candice LeRae seem to be pairing off into tag teams as the Showcase of Immortals draws nearer.

Given the growing number of duos in the women's division and Lita's history with the extreme, a multi-team ladder match seems likely. Could we see a Lita-sault off a ladder in the So-Fi stadium? Will Iyo Sky perform a signature high-flying move off the same apparatus? Who will emerge victorious?

#4: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus: Street Fight for the WWE Intercontinental championship

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful



#SmackDown Drew McIntyre is watching this match. Give me that rumored triple threat with Gunther vs Drew vs Sheamus match at Mania. Drew McIntyre is watching this match. Give me that rumored triple threat with Gunther vs Drew vs Sheamus match at Mania.#SmackDown https://t.co/qXMM7wsIoZ

With less than a month to WrestleMania 39, Gunther's plans are still subject to great speculation. The Ring General has largely been embroiled in factional warfare since Royal Rumble 2023, facing only Madcap Moss in singles action. All roads seem, however, to be leading to a clash with Drew McIntyre and probably Sheamus in Hollywood.

Having three of the best brawlers in the entire business face off for a title on the biggest stage virtually guarantees, in Jim Ross's words, a slobberknocker. To unleash their gift for violence to the fullest, though, a stipulation is needed. This is why we think a street fight between the three could be in the offing. Imagine McIntyre, Sheamus and Gunther chopping, headbutting and booting each other all over the arena, possibly resulting in The Ring General's dethronement! Epic!

#3: Finn Balor vs.

Edge: Hell In A Cell

Finn Balor and Edge have been involved on-and-off with each other for almost a year. The Judgment Day leader and his predecessor have battled in singles and multi-man matches, but neither man can seem to put the other behind him. This calls for a rubber match to determine once and for all who the better man is.

There's no more iconic match type for settling grudges in WWE than Hell In A Cell. After months of distractions, interferences and disqualifications, the Rated-R Superstar and The Prince could use the iconic structure to settle their differences. Maybe even as Brood Edge and The Demon King!

#2: Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley at WWE WrestleMania 39 could be a cinematic match

Over the course of his career, Bray Wyatt hasn't had the best of luck with gimmick matches. While he pioneered the Wyatt Compound, House Of Horrors, Firefly Funhouse and Pitch Black matches among others, none of them has really stuck out as iconic. In contrast, The Undertaker, who Wyatt is often compared to revolutionized the industry with the Casket, Buried Alive and Hell In A Cell matches among others.

The Eater Of Worlds seemed to kick off his feud against Bobby Lashley with vignettes very reminiscent of his cult classic cinematic match with John Cena at WrestleMania 36. This could lead to a Lashley-Wyatt encounter in the same gimmick match, possibly seeing The All Mighty do the muscle-man dance after spearing Wyatt through a wall. Maybe the Firefly Funhouse match will be Bray Wyatt's signature WrestleMania gimmick match!

#1: Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio could settle their family feud with a Lucha de Apuesta at WWE WrestleMania 39

Will Dominik finally make Rey snap?

For those who don't know, Lucha de Apuesta is an umbrella term for wager matches, usually with masks, hair or careers on the line. Over the years, WWE has seen some iconic Luchas de Apuestas, and a healthy percentage of the mask-themed have involved Rey Mysterio. The Greatest Little Man seems headed for a personal feud against his son Dominik, having spent seven months avoiding fighting him.

It could be the feud that establishes Dominik Mysterio as a true top heel to be reckoned with, and help him complete his journey out of his father's shadow. The best way to sell how personal it is would be having Rey put his mask, arguably the most important item of his wrestling career, on the line against his son. Given that Dominik already stole Rey's mask at the Royal Rumble, we can see something of the sort coming to life at WrestleMania 39.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : Are you excited for WrestleMania 39? Yes, I'm already hooked! No, I need to see more before I'm convinced 0 votes