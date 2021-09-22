5 gimmicks that destroyed WWE Superstars

The world of WWE, and pro-wrestling, is divided into faces, heels, and tweeners. Gimmicks exist to increase prominence by creating distinctions between different characters. For instance, both Happy Corbin and Roman Reigns are villainous, although they vary in their traits and presentation.

WWE superstars change gimmicks from time to time to introduce freshness, or to dismiss ideas deemed irrelevant. The Leviathan transforming into The Animal is a good creative decision, but some gimmicks end up being worse than the former.

Since changing gimmicks is mostly a company decision, performers must handle it to the best of their efforts. Talented wrestlers with excellent skills may get wasted if they are burdened with bizarre gimmicks they're unable to carry.

Here's a list of five superstars whose WWE careers were ruined by terrible gimmicks.

#5 Emmalina (Former WWE superstar Emma)

In a truly bizarre case that managed to baffle the majority of the promotion's fanbase, WWE repackaged the villainous Emma, a talented in-ring performer, into the throwback Emmalina. Vignettes to hype her makeover aired for months, and Emmalina's debut had some intrigue attached to it. Enter Emma as Emmalina, only to announce her transformation back to plain old Emma.

The decision was made due to Emma reportedly not being able to pull off the throwback gimmick as WWE intended. Emma returned to her previous persona but had already become a laughing stock. Fortunately, since her WWE release, Tenille Dashwood has become a prominent player in IMPACT Wrestling.

