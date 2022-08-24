5 greatest families in modern WWE history

In WWE, just like in any other form of combat entertainment, there is strength in numbers. When looking for numbers to back one up, family is the most reliable source. That's why some of the most dominant champions in the company's history have had the backing of their family.

Some of the most illustrious families in WWE history have produced multiple champions, hall-of-famers and unforgettable moments. Their influence has spanned over multiple generations, deepening the prestige of the company. Some of these families continue to expand their legacy even today, and could serve as pillars for generations to come.

Here's our list of the five greatest families in the modern history of the company:

#5: The Orton family

The Ortons have made a lot of history in the company

The Ortons were the second family in WWE history to produce three generations of in-ring entertainers. Bob Orton Sr., Cowboy Bob Orton and Randy Orton have some of the most decorated lineages in WWE history. The second and third generation Ortons have been pivotal reasons for the success of some of the most memorable events in the company's modern history.

Cowboy Bob was involved in the very first WrestleMania main event and challenged for the WWF and Intercontinental titles on numerous occasions. The Apex Predator surpassed his father to become a fourteen-time world champion and one of the greatest heels of all time. Such excellence in the main event scene allows the Ortons to pip other very deserving families such as the Rhodes and Guerreros to the #5 spot on this list.

#4: The Flairs

Ric and Charlotte Flair are the most decorated male and female world champions in company history

Only two members of the Flair family have had extended runs in the WWE. Thus, the fact that they made this list is evidence of the excellence of Ric and Charlotte Flair. The Nature Boy and Queen of All Eras have won 29 recognized world titles between them, making them the most successful male and female world champions of all time, respectively.

The addition of Andrade El Idolo, a third-generation star in Mexican professional wrestling, can only strengthen their standing in the industry should he return to the company in the future.

#3: The Hart family

Nattie @NatbyNature The calm before the storm @BretHart 🖤 Throwback before we inducted The Hart Foundation into the @WWE HOF in 2019. All hell broke loose a few minutes later. Typical chaotic Hart family get togethers...... 🖤 The calm before the storm @BretHart🖤 Throwback before we inducted The Hart Foundation into the @WWE HOF in 2019. All hell broke loose a few minutes later. Typical chaotic Hart family get togethers...... 🖤😅 https://t.co/O2e1Wd194B

The Hart family is one of the most influential families in the modern history of WWE. It has produced some of the greatest male and female superstars to ever grace the company, including Bret Hart, arguably the greatest in-ring performer ever. Throughout various singles stars, tag teams, and stables, they have been a pillar of the company and the industry at large.

The Hart Family's influence in the business can't be understated, with their wrestling school, The Hart Dungeon, having trained multiple legends and also having produced top talents across many generations, including the top star of the New Generation Era, the Harts have an undeniable legacy. It's only a matter of time before the next great member of the family breaks through to carry the torch from Natalya.

#2: The Anoa'i family

Jaluan Floyd @a_scorpiosking

Attitude Era - The Rock

Ruthless Aggression Era - Umaga

Current Era - Roman Reigns



The REAL Bloodline @90sWWE Golden Era - YokozunaAttitude Era - The RockRuthless Aggression Era - UmagaCurrent Era - Roman ReignsThe REAL Bloodline @90sWWE Golden Era - Yokozuna Attitude Era - The RockRuthless Aggression Era - Umaga Current Era - Roman Reigns The REAL Bloodline

In terms of in-ring dominance, very few families in the history of WWE sit at the same table as Anoa'is. The Anoa'i lineage has produced multiple world champions, iconic tag teams and most impressively, two marquee stars for the company. They also have within their ranks the first ever third and fourth generation WWE Superstars ever in The Rock and Ava Raine.

The family's presence in the company is as strong as ever, with Roman Reigns and The Usos holding all the world and tag team titles on the main roster. Solo Sikoa has become a fan favorite in NXT 2.0, making a name for himself independently. The Great One is the biggest movie star on the planet, and a potential clash between him and Reigns over family leadership is arguably the biggest dream match that can be done today.

The Anoa'i family is company royalty, and only one other bloodline can claim to have a stronger claim to the throne.

#1: The McMahons are the most influential family in WWE history

The McMahons are first family of WWE

The Anoa'is may be royalty, however, if anyone were to pick out one family that has influenced the course of WWE history more than any other, most would choose the McMahons. The company's founding family has provided it with four generations of promoters and two generations of on-screen talent.

In the modern history of the company, the McMahons have been extremely influential both backstage and on-screen. Vince McMahon has been WWE's creative engine for more than four decades and is the most iconic authority figure of all time. His children, Stephanie and Shane, and son-in-law Triple H, were vital stars of The Attitude Era and multiple eras afterwards. With The Game and The Billion Dollar Princess having taken over the creative and administrative duties of the former chairman, the family is set to continue shaping the company's destiny for more decades to come.

