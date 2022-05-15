5 greatest General Managers in WWE history

Throughout the history of WWE, a number of personalities have stepped into the role as on-screen authority figures. From the likes of Stephanie McMahon, who was the first-ever SmackDown General Manager to Sgt. Slaughter who was the Commissioner between 1997 and 1998.

The position of General Manager, Commissioner, and now WWE Official has formed a crucial part of programming. It allows for WWE Superstars to have somebody present at shows each week in a powerful position to make matches and even get involved in feuds, influencing storylines.

The best example of the on-screen WWE Superstar-Authority Figure dynamic is the critically-acclaimed rivalries between Mr. McMahon & "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and The Authority in their quest to halt Daniel Bryan's momentum in the company in the build up to WrestleMania 30.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the five greatest WWE General Managers in history.

#5 Daniel Bryan became SmackDown General Manager following his retirement from the ring

Daniel Bryan as SmackDown General Manager in the ring with Shane McMahon

On February 8, 2016 Daniel Bryan retired from the ring due to a series of concussions. The promotion did not clear him to compete. Instead, they found a new opportunity for him to remain on-screen by becoming the GM of SmackDown later that summer.

Being a fan favorite, it was always going to be a welcome addition. The American Dragon slotted right at home and even got embroiled in feuds with the likes of The Miz and Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn.

Bryan's era as General Manager of SmackDown will be fondly remembered for his hands-on approach and his unwavered support for the babyfaces. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion was eventually cleared to return to in-ring action in 2018 and resigned from his position as GM.

#4 Vickie Guerrero was arguably the most despised General Manager of all-time

Nobody could make a crowd react with as much venom as Vickie Guerrero. Every time Vickie stepped out to make an appearance, the chorus of boos that relentlessly followed made it hard to hear what she was saying to the WWE Universe.

Recognizing that she was a true heat magnet, the company had Guerrero take a position of authority by becoming the GM of SmackDown in 2007. Vickie has had four stints leading the blue brand overall. She also managed RAW on two occasions, while also being a Managing Supervisor for the brand from October 2012.

Upon looking back, she will no doubt go down as the most despised GM of all-time.

#3 William Regal has had held different General Manager roles

William Regal during his tenure as NXT General Manager

When it comes to acting, facial mannerisms, comedy and always striking the right point, there's nobody that does it better than William Regal. The Englishman's class saw him hold a number of authoritative positions in WWE.

He first held the position of Commissioner between March 2001 and October 2001. From there, he had two opportunities leading RAW in August 2007 and again in March 2008.

Regal's longest tenure came whilst in-charge of NXT, where he racked up almost eight years at the helm.

#2 Eric Bischoff became the WWE RAW General Manager following the closure of WCW

Eric Bischoff in a storyline with John Cena during his time as RAW General Manager

Hell froze over in 2002 when Vince McMahon introduced his former arch-nemesis Eric Bischoff as the new GM of WWE RAW. Bischoff led rival-promotion WCW against the Chairman for many years in the Monday Night Wars.

Bischoff's tenure as General Manager was very eventful, and saw him feud with the likes of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and John Cena. His natural ability in the role helped him shine on television each week.

#1 Teddy Long has been the General Manager of SmackDown, RAW & ECW

When it comes to General Managers, nobody has quite done it better than Teddy Long. Having had spells as GM on SmackDown, RAW and even on the revived ECW, Long cemented himself as one of the best leaders.

Known for putting his roster in tag team matches and pitting heels to go one-on-one with The Undertaker, Teddy may perhaps be one of the most liked and admired of them all.

In your opinion, who is the greatest General Manager of all-time? Let us know in the comments section below!

