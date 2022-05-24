5 greatest Hell in a Cell matches of all time

Among the many great WWE innovations, Hell in a Cell is one that stands out. It is a match that ventures beyond the usual and at the same time remains true to the standard wrestling contest. One of the most popular wrestling gimmicks ever, it has stood the test of time and given fans countless moments to remember.

From a cool name to brutality beyond imagination, Hell in a Cell has it all. Since the time Shawn Michaels battled The Undertaker in the first-ever match inside Satan's Structure, fans have taken a liking to matches with the cell involved. Fifty HIAC matches later, we find ourselves now excited for the upcoming Hell in a Cell premium live event on June 5.

If you, like us, are binging matches inside The Devil's Playground, we have for you something you must pay attention to. On this list, we rank five of the greatest Hell in a Cell matches to have ever taken place.

#5. On our list of the best Hell in a Cell matches of all time: The Undertaker vs. Edge (SummerSlam 2008)

'Taker and Edge pushed each other to the limit

2008 was a great time to be a wrestling fan, as you got to watch two top-tier feuds in Shawn Michaels versus Chris Jericho and The Undertaker versus Edge. The latter pair contested a rivalry that was so fierce and gripping that they needed the cell to settle it.

What made this match fantastic was that the two rivals looked like equals who couldn't be separated. The unpredictability of the match made for a fantastic watch, as did the lack of interference and brutality on display.

In the end, it was The Reaper who prevailed by hitting the Tombstone Piledriver. After the match, he chokeslammed his defeated opponent from the top of a ladder through the ring in a moment that would be replayed for years to come.

#4. The Undertaker vs. Triple H (WrestleMania XXVIII)

The cell bore witness to the End of an Era

The Undertaker is synonymous with Hell in a Cell, and as such, he appears on this list quite a few times. Case in point - his WrestleMania XXVIII classic against Triple H, which had a 20th consecutive WrestleMania win at stake.

Despite defeating HHH the year before, 'Taker was not satisfied. He challenged his rival to another showdown, which the latter accepted on the condition that it be a Hell in a Cell match. With Shawn Michaels as the special guest referee, the intrigue surrounding it and the safety of the streak was at an all-time high.

The two titans were evenly matched from start to finish and Michaels officiated fairly. That is until he kicked The Deadman's head off right into a Pedigree from The Game, which the former kicked out of in arguably the greatest false finish in wrestling history. He proceeded to beat Hunter with the last bit of fight left in his tank, and the three men embraced on stage to mark the end of an era.

#3. Triple H vs. Cactus Jack (No Way Out 2000)

One of the greatest Title vs. Career matches took place inside the cell

The rivalry between Triple H and Cactus Jack is one of wrestling's greatest feuds. 2000 saw HHH and Stephanie McMahon make life a living hell for multiple superstars, including Mick Foley's alter-ego Mankind.

When Mankind received a Street Fight against The Game, he arrived as another persona in Cactus Jack. Hunter defeated Cactus in that match, but offered him another chance at his title inside Hell in a Cell. All he had to do was put his career on the line, which Foley's hardcore alias agreed to.

What followed was a match inside The Devil's Playground that dropped all jaws and gave fans a contest for the ages. It was an absolutely brutal affair that had all levels of violence imaginable. Cactus would light a 2x4 wrapped in barbwire on flames to attack his rival, but the move backfired when he was backdropped through the cell and into the ring.

A battered Cerebral Assassin hit the Pedigree to take the win shortly afterwards. Foley's career came to an end the second the referee slapped the mat a third time, but he received a warm ovation from the fans, who were in awe of what they had seen.

#2. Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker (In Your House: Badd Blood)

First impressions are the best, and no first impression was more impressive than the one the first Hell in a Cell match presented to fans. Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker were the chosen ones to give fans a taste into the new match format, and they made it one of the greatest wrestling matches of all time.

HBK was outstanding as the villain and did a superb job bumping for his opponent. He bled and took a ton of punishment, but 'Taker's victory was obstructed by one final twist, something that can be summed up in four words.

"THAT'S GOTTA BE KANE!" screamed Vince McMahon as Kane made his debut, ripping the door off the cell and attacking his brother. A dazed Showstopper took the win afterwards thanks to the interference, and the first Hell in a Cell match wrote itself into the history books. It's a worthy winner on this list, but it's not quite the conclusion....

#1. The Undertaker vs. Mankind (King of the Ring 1998)

The conclusion would be this match. There is no doubt that the previous entry was the better wrestling contest. However, as a complete package, Undertaker vs. Mankind takes the win by the narrowest of margins.

This is the definitive Hell in a Cell match, one that made everyone utter expletives and watch with a crazed look in their eyes. 'Taker and Mankind waged nothing short of war in the ring, and the combination of the destructive Deadman and the daredevil Foley made for a ridiculous match that changed the industry.

The Reaper threw his opponent off the cell as JR uttered, "AS GOD IS MY WITNESS, HE IS BROKEN IN HALF!" That moment alone is a worthy conclusion to any match, but the sight of Mankind getting back up and getting thrown through the cell is why we love wrestling.

By the time the match ended, Foley had a single tooth in his nose, The Undertaker emerged victorious, and Hell in a Cell became the best thing in the business. This one takes the cake for its impact on the performers, the fans and the entire industry itself.

Was Sonya Deville a corrupt official? We asked her this hard-hitting question in an exclusive.

Edited by Prem Deshpande