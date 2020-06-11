5 Greatest matches in WWE Backlash history

WWE Backlash has featured some absolute classics throughout the years.

This article enlists some of the greatest matches in Backlash history.

John Cena vs Edge from 2009 is a historic Backlash match

The WWE Backlash pay-per-view is one of the most prestigious PPVs of all time. The inaugural Backlash event was held in 1999 and was the first PPV in the aftermath of the historic WrestleMania XV.

Backlash 1999 was headlined by newly crowned WWF Champion, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin who successfully defended the title against former champion The Rock in a No Holds Barred Match. Since the first Backlash PPV, it almost became a tradition for WWE to put out hardcore matches on the pay-per-view and over the past decade, the WWE Universe has witnessed some absolute classics under the Backlash banner.

Throughout the years, WWE veterans and legends, such as Triple H, Shawn Michaels, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, and John Cena, have all been a prestigious part of the WWE Backlash pay-per-view. While WWE decided to scrap the PPV after 2009, Backlash made its comeback in 2016, as the first-ever SmackDown exclusive pay-per-view following the newly reinstated brand extension.

Since then, WWE Backlash has been a consistent pay-per-view, with the exception of 2019 when it was replaced by Stomping Grounds. However, as things stand, we are currently less than a week away from Backlash 2020 and the card will feature "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" between Randy Orton and Edge, a rematch from their Last Man Standing bout at WrestleMania 36.

With that being said, this definitely seems like the perfect time to look back on some of the greatest matches from WWE Backlash history, featuring some of the biggest names in the business from over the years.

Here are 5 of the greatest matches from WWE Backlash history.

#5 Batista vs The Undertaker - WWE Backlash 2007

The Undertaker vs Batista from 2007

During the prime stages of Batista's career in WWE, 'The Animal' was engaged in a historic feud against The Undertaker, mostly on the blue brand of SmackDown. The pair usually competed against each other for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and Backlash 2007 was no different.

The WWE Backlash PPV has featured some memorable Last Man Standing matches through the years and Batista vs The Undertaker stands as another classic example. The pair had developed quite the chemistry with each other and at Backlash 2007, the veteran duo delivered a classic/intense brawl.

With the use of several foreign objects, The Undertaker dominated 'The Animal', tossing around Batista from one corner of the ring to the other and even leg-dropping him through an announce table. The finish to the match saw the two men contest out a draw but that doesn't change the fact that the match itself remains an all-time classic.

