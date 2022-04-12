Ranking the 5 greatest NXT callups in WWE history

NXT was relaunched as WWE's third brand from its original reality show format in June 2012, replacing the company's previous developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). In the ten years since this rebrand, it has produced a multitude of superstars who have gone on to succeed in promotions all over the world.

The latest star from the Capitol Wrestling Center-based brand to make the jump to the main roster is Tomasso Ciampa. The Blackheart is now a permanent member of the RAW roster, having competed in his last match for the rainbow brand at Stand And Deliver.

Many NXT callups have made a huge impact on the main roster but a few have stood out from the pack to achieve extraordinary success.

In this list, we attempt to rank the callups that made the most instant impact, shone the brightest spotlight on the developmental show and ushered in the most long-term success for the debuting superstar. Take a look at the 5 greatest superstars, tag teams and stables to make the transition:

#5: Finn Balor became the inaugural WWE Universal Champion within weeks of his NXT callup

Finn Balor joined the main roster after being the longest-reigning NXT champion, having held the title for a record 292 days. He joined RAW as the brand's third draft pick, going on to win his debut match, a fatal four-way to qualify for a contender's match for the newly-introduced Universal championship.

He was not done, though, proceeding to defeat Roman Reigns in the main event to qualify for the championship bout at Summerslam 2016.

Balor completed his transition by defeating Seth Rollins to become the first ever Universal champion 33 days after his callup. If not for the injury he suffered during that match that forced him to relinquish the title, there is no telling how long The Demon King would have held on to the championship.

The Irish star went on to win the Intercontinental and United States championships in addition to returning to the then black-and-gold brand for another legendary title reign, making him one of the best callups in its history.

#4: NXT women's champion Paige won the Divas championship on her first night on the main roster

NXT women's champion Paige debuted on the RAW after WrestleMania 30, challenging Divas champion AJ Lee, who had issued an open challenge. To the pleasant surprise of everyone in attendance, the newcomer defeated the champion clean, becoming the youngest Divas champion ever.

This huge upset received one of the biggest crowd reactions in WWE history, proving that superstars from the black and gold brand could connect with main roster crowds and paving the way for future callups.

Paige went on to become a two-time Divas champion before her career was cut short by injury, later transitioning into a general manager role. Despite an abrupt end to her time on the main roster, her debut was one of the biggest sparks for the Women's Revolution. It was also one of the greatest RAW after WrestleMania moments of all time.

#3: Kevin Owens elevated the NXT championship by beating United States champion John Cena

On May 18, 2015 NXT champion Kevin Owens answered John Cena's United States Championship Open challenge. Owens attacked the then 15-time WWE world champion, standing tall over him while stepping on his title. T

his show of ultimate disrespect made the world stand up and take notice of the man himself and the title he was holding. Barely two weeks later, the Prizefighter beat Cena clean at Elimination Chamber to the shock of the WWE Universe.

The Canadian star used his momentum from defeating the biggest star in the industry on his first night to launch a main roster run that has thus far included one Universal, two Intercontinental, three United States championships and a WrestleMania main event where he faced Stone Cold Steve Austin. It's safe to say that Owens' callup was one of the best in history.

#2: Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Charlotte brought the Women's revolution to fruition upon their callup from NXT

On July 13, 2015, Stephanie McMahon introduced the WWE Universe to three superstars from NXT that would change the women's division forever. Becky Lynch and Charlotte allied themselves with former Divas champion Paige to form PCB while Sasha Banks joined Tamina and Naomi to form Team B.A.D (Beautiful And Dangerous).

Lynch, Charlotte and Banks tore through the Divas division, bringing the black-and-gold brand's signature high-energy, fast-paced technical style. The Queen captured the championship within two months and retired it within a year along with her fellow horsewomen at WrestleMania 32.

The trio put on one of the best triple threat matches of the year for the new Women's championship, officially ending the Divas era. They have gone on to win over twenty world championships and headline WrestleMania, among many firsts achieved in the promotion. As far as callups go, one would be hard-pressed to find any that have impacted the industry more.

#1: The Shield achieved unparalleled instant and long-term success in WWE after getting their callup from NXT

The Shield debuted in WWE at Survivor Series 2012, consisting of NXT superstars Dean Ambrose, then-champion Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. The trio helped CM Punk win his triple threat match against Ryback and John Cena and retain the WWE Championship.

The group proceeded to run through superstars and legends alike, remaining unbeaten for almost a year and helping each other become champions.

After the group split, each member went on to become a WWE world champion, setting numerous records and winning multiple accolades that would require an article of their own to fully cover.

Today, Reigns and Rollins are arguably the two biggest stars in WWE, while the same can be said of Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley, over in AEW.

This is still the most impactful and influential callup in NXT history.

