Ranking the 5 greatest NXT Champions 

When it comes to WWE's third brand, there is no bigger prize on offer than the NXT Championship. It is the top title on the brand and one of the most prestigious championships WWE has on offer.

Many great superstars have held the NXT Championship. The inaugural titleholder was none other than Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, who defeated Jinder Mahal to become the first champion of the new brand back in 2012.

Ten years on, the title has been held by multiple superstars over various time periods. Some have held the title on more than one occasion, while others have held it for more than 100 days at a time. There are a few on that list who can stake a claim to be recognized as the greatest champion the brand has ever seen.

In that regard, here is our ranking of the five greatest NXT Champions.

#5. On our list of the top five NXT Champions of all time: Shinsuke Nakamura

Nakamura's championship reign was simply another masterpiece

Shinsuke Nakamura made headlines when he signed with WWE. Fans were thrilled at the prospect of seeing one of the best wrestlers to have stepped foot in the ring wrestling for the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

While Nakamura's main roster run has been lackluster at best, his time on the Black and Yellow camp was phenomenal. Among the many highlights of the period was winning the NXT Championship twice and embarking on one of the best runs in the title's history.

The King of Strong Style defeated Samoa Joe at TakeOver: Brooklyn II in August 2016. He reigned as champion for three months before losing the title back to Joe. However, he won it back from The Samoan Submission Machine later on, becoming only the second man to hold the championship twice.

With a combined reign of over 120 days, The Artist was superb as the face of the brand. His rivalries with Joe and Robert Roode were quality, as were all the matches he contested.

#4. Tommaso Ciampa

Ciampa? More like CHAMPa

Tommaso Ciampa recently contested his final match on the show that he reigned over for a long time. Like the days of Sami Zayn and Finn Balor, Ciampa was unquestionably the face of the brand during his time there.

Having knocked off the undefeated Aleister Black to win the NXT Championship, The Blackheart enjoyed a dominant reign. He defended his title against all comers, and even won it for a second time after his initial reign ended due to injury.

What makes Ciampa one of the best champions the brand has seen is the fact that he used his status to elevate everyone else around him. By defending Goldie against one and all, he made sure everyone saw time as a stellar main-eventer.

#3. Finn Balor

As mentioned earlier, before Tommaso Ciampa took over as Godfather of NXT, it was Finn Balor who held that mantle. He was one of the hottest superstars to have graced the brand, and was a top champion there to boot.

Balor defeated Kevin Owens at The Beast of the East event in Japan to kick-start one of the best championship reigns fans have seen. Whether it was The Extraordinary Man or The Demon King, they combined for a 292-day reign that was critically acclaimed throughout.

The Prince made a triumphant return to the show in 2020 and won the championship again, holding it for a long time before losing it to Karrion Kross. Even though the man is relatively small in stature, he is a giant when it comes to NXT. His influence in putting the brand on the map is undeniable.

#2. Samoa Joe

Joe is the only man to reign over NXT three times

Samoa Joe is not only one of the best superstars to walk into Triple H's project, but also a record-breaking champion. He is the only man to hold the NXT Championship three times, placing him above most in the brand's illustrious history.

Joe first won the championship by defeating Finn Balor and ending his historic reign. He then regained it from Shinsuke Nakamura after losing to the Japanese Superstar, becoming the first to hold the title twice. He then made a return to the brand after many years and won the championship for a third time by defeating Karrion Kross.

During his time as champion, The Samoan Submission Machine was the first superstar to pin Balor's Demon King alter-ego. Along with that, the multiple records he smashed as the top champion of the brand make him one of the best the show has ever seen.

#1. Adam Cole

It was difficult to choose between the champion who has the most reigns to their name and the champion who is the longest-reigning titleholder as per the history books. We went with the latter because of how amazing the reign was, and also how he made the show must-see throughout.

This champion is Adam Cole (BAY BAY!). He was one of NXT's premier signings and was every bit the superstar fans expected him to be. The road to the top of the mountain was long, but he did it by defeating Johnny Gargano at TakeOver: New York.

Cole held the championship for over a staggering 400 days and defended it against the best opposition. He wrestled all kinds of matches and ran the show as the leader of The Undisputed Era. The Panama City Playboy was a heel throughout his championship reign, staying fresh and keeping fans invested in him and his title.

It is simply undisputed (pun intended) that Cole is the best NXT Champion of all time. It will be a long time before someone eclipses him, and that is something we can say with the kind of confidence and swagger he exhibited as champion.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Prem Deshpande