5 Greatest opening matches in WrestleMania history

WrestleMania has had a number of classic opening matches.

These five matches kicked off the show in the best way possible.

Zac Jones FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The Showcase Of The Immortals

WrestleMania is invariably performed in front of a hot crowd that is chomping at the bit to see some exciting wrestling action. The first few matches on the card are used to warm up the audience and get them ready for an epic night of action.

Opening matches have become more and more important in WWE in recent years. The fans have sometimes sat through a two-hour pre-show and are looking for something more substantial when the show officially kicks-off.

WWE does not necessarily use matches to ignite the crowd, they occasionally begin the show with a promo segment after the opening pyro display and traditional national anthem has ended. The most memorable of these segments would have to be the iconic opening of WrestleMania 30 with Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin and The Rock all sharing the ring at the same time.

Even some opening matches have been more of a segment than a contest, most notably Sheamus defeating Daniel Bryan in 18 seconds at WrestleMania 28. More recently, Seth Rollins shocked Brock Lesnar in the opening bout of last year’s show.

However, there have been numerous classic battles that opened the Showcase Of The Immortals. Here are five of the best.

Disclaimer: The opinions expreesed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.

#5 Money In The Bank Ladder Match (WrestleMania 25)

SwoggleMania

The Money In The Bank match was a popular element of the WrestleMania card before it became its stand-alone Pay-Per-View. By the time the fifth installment of this match arrived at WrestleMania 25, it had already become one of the most anticipated parts of the show.

Therefore, when it kicked off the show in 2009, the fans were expecting to see a memorable match. The line-up for the ‘Mania 25 match had an almost perfect mix of performers.

Advertisement

There were big, monstrous Superstars in Kane and Mark Henry with fellow veterans like Christian and Finlay. As well as a collection of young, hungry talents in MVP, Shelton Benjamin, Kofi Kingston, and CM Punk, all looking to make their mark on the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

The pacing of the match was excellent too with every spot crazier than the last. Kofi Kingston was able to show off some innovative offense, which he has gone on to be known for, and Shelton Benjamin had arguably the most iconic moment of the match with his insane dive from a ladder on the entrance ramp.

It all culminated with an unpredictable battle between Punk, Kane and Christian fighting for victory atop the ladders in the ring. CM Punk surprisingly won the match, becoming the first person to win the Money In The Bank briefcase twice, in back-to-back years.

1 / 5 NEXT