5 Greatest rivalries that defined WWE

It goes without saying that World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is the world's biggest professional wrestling industry. It has been so for over two decades now and will continue to remain one for years to come.

Larger-than-life characters and gripping storylines are two of the biggest factors behind the sports entertainment giant's success so far.

Over the years, we have witnessed several different types of rivalries in WWE. While a good number of those were forgettable, others were so iconic that they took WWE to a whole new level.

Whether you are referring to the Attitude Era, the Golden Age, or the New Era, you can always find a number of feuds from every phase that stood out and got the fans invested in them.

While there are loads of rivalries in the history of WWE which can be hailed as "all-time greats", I have prepared a list of five of the best ones that not only defined WWE but are so evergreen that they can be revised or rehashed and very few would complain, depending on the execution.

#5 John Cena vs. CM Punk

On This Day in 2011: CM Punk defeated John Cena and won the WWE Title at MITB in what was one of the greatest WWE matches/moments ever. pic.twitter.com/LIhadjePm5 — keenan fisher (@keenanfisher13) July 16, 2020

While the WWE Universe is mostly critical of the storylines and matches that we get these days, it will be unfair if we don't mention this iconic rivalry. Punk and Cena crossed paths numerous times while they were a part of WWE. However, their most memorable program began in the summer of 2011, often referred to as "The Summer of Punk".

The feud pitted WWE's chosen one (John Cena) against the fans' choice (CM Punk). The Straight Edge Superstar's "Pipebomb" promo, where he exposed the dark truth of the sports entertainment giant by addressing a vulnerable John Cena, was nothing short of spectacular and still remains fresh in our minds.

Arguably the greatest WWE match ever happened 9 years ago. Punk vs Cena had everything. The buildup was fantastic. The pipe bomb was a very important factor in it. The match itself was off the charts. Still one of my favorite matches ever. A defining moment for CM Punk. pic.twitter.com/KK5u5SExct — Samster203 サミー・カラフ (@KhalafSammy) July 17, 2020

The John Cena/CM Punk rivalry had it all from classic promos and hard-hitting matches to blurring the lines between reality and kayfabe, ensuring that the WWE Universe remains invested all the way.