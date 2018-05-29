Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Greatest Rivals of Seth Rollins in WWE

Who have been some of Rollins greatest opponents since his WWE career began?

Simon Cotton
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 29 May 2018, 21:32 IST
2.87K

One of WWE's Greatest Performers Today
One of WWE's In-Ring Performers Today

Since his debut on the main roster, Seth Rollins has been a highlight of WWE programming.

Whether as the high-flyer of The Shield or as a singles competitor, Rollins has always proven himself to be one of WWE's greatest wrestlers.

Very few in WWE can match the wide variety of wrestling styles the company has to offer, but Rollins has always risen to the occasion displaying impressive aerial maneuvers, technical prowess and feats of strength.

But above all, it has been his chemistry with his great rivals in the WWE that has lead to some interesting segments and fantastic matches.

Rollins has had the least rivalries of his Shield brethren but has made up for it by having better rivalries with some of the opponents all three men have shared.

So to show Rollins some appreciation for keeping Monday Night Raw afloat, this article will list the 5 greatest rivals of Seth Rollins in WWE.

#5 Finn Bálor

And it's just gotten started
And it's just getting started

Finn Bálor and Seth Rollins were two success stories from NXT who managed to become widely popular on the main roster. So it would be expected that a feud between both men would be excellent.

However, their first match was not as impactful as it should've been with fans hating the Universal Championship and Bálor injuring his arm in the early part of the match.

When Bálor returned from injury in 2017, Rollins and Bálor began to cross paths a lot more which lead to a great rematch heading into the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

But as good as that match was, their matches in 2018 have blown their previous bouts out of the water and have helped make the Intercontinental Championship an even more important title.

Rollins and Bálor have barely scratched the surface as it pertains to their feuds, so expect bigger and better matches when these two cross paths again.

Favorite Match: Monday Night Raw - April 2, 2018


