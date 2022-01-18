5 Greatest Royal Rumble victories of all time

Victory in the Royal Rumble Match has proven to be a daunting feat for many WWE Superstars. The win solidifies a spot in the main event of WrestleMania and possibly the world championship.

Throughout the near-four decades of the titular match, some superstars have left a mark on the annals of history by having his or her arm raised at the end of the Rumble.

Whether it be with a shocking return from injury or fulfilling their destiny, several WWE Superstars have created legendary moments in the company's history with a victory in the Rumble Match.

To have a truly great Rumble win, there are numerous factors at play. It has to be the right superstar at the right time with the right little moments sprinkled in.

This formula has cemented many winners into a different straosphere. In this article, let's take a look at the five greatest Royal Rumble victories of all time.

#5 John Cena - 2008 Royal Rumble winner

Royal Rumble surprise returns have become a staple of the stipulation. From Bob Backlund in 1993 to Christian in 2021, the company has relied on these shocking moments that leave fans with their jaws on the floor. However, there is none more legendary than John Cena's return in 2008.

The Cenation Leader reigned as WWE Champion for 380 days. Unfortunately, he suffered a bicep injury that was supposed to keep him out of action for nine months. Cena's recovery was quicker than what doctors and fans expected. That set the stage for the iconic surprise return in Rumble history.

At No.30, the music hit and out came the returning John Cena. The typically "Anti-Cena" MSG crowd forgot how they felt about the man for a minute and greeted him with a massive pop.

The roar of the fans is replayed often in highlight reels around Rumble season. Cena went on to last eliminate Triple H to win the 2008 iteration. This has to make the list as it sets a new standard for shocking returns.

