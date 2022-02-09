×
5 greatest tag team implosions in WWE history 

WWE has seen plenty of tag teams implode from within before the fans' eyes.
Sid Pullar III (SP3)
ANALYST
Modified Feb 09, 2022 12:17 PM IST
WWE tends to create duos only to break them up. Their tag team division has long remained underappreciated unless the company sees something in one of the performers.

Sometimes these units are put together for the sole purpose of leading to a massive showdown between the former partners. Other times, fans genuinely get back an unlikely pair, leading to success and making the eventual split much more impactful as a result.

First TAG TEAM that comes to mind....? #WWE https://t.co/W4ygy4kXhO

The shock of how everything breaks down is memorable and replayed for years to come. There have been quite a few tag team breakups that live on in everyone's memories.

#5 on our list of greatest tag team implosions in WWE history - The Mega Powers implode with the two biggest superstars meeting at WrestleMania

2/3/1989Hulk Hogan & Randy Savage defeated The Twin Towers on #TheMainEvent 2 from the Bradley Center in #WWEMilwaukee, Wisconsin.And that was the end of The Mega Powers.#HulkHogan #Hulkamania #Hulkster #TheImmortal #RandySavage #MachoMan #MachoMadness #WWE #WWEHistory https://t.co/zWDXPecp1I

The Mega Powers imploding was the first time WWE really took a long-form story and paid it off at WrestleMania. The company put together its two biggest fan favorites in Hulk Hogan and Macho Man Randy Savage to create The Mega Powers.

Hogan was directly involved in Savage's coronation as WWE Champion at WrestleMania 4. The two men then teamed up together in several high-profile contests over the next few months before jealousy emerged. Macho Man was envious of the Hulkster's relationship with Miss Elizabeth, which eventually led to the implosion of the Mega Powers.

After Savage betrayed Hogan, the two superstars met in the main event of WrestleMania 5. Miss Elizabeth was placed in the middle, creating even more drama. Hulk Hogan defeated Macho Man to regain the WWE Title, and their rivalry continued for months later. This implosion felt like a satisfying and memorable payoff for all.

