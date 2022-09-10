5 greatest tag teams who have never feuded with each other in WWE

WWE has had its fair share of impressive tag teams like The Hart Foundation, The Rockers, Demolition, The Hardy Boyz, Edge & Christian, and The Legion of Doom. We had teams that became some of the best in company history and several groups that broke apart and went their separate ways.

However, there are a good handful of tag teams in WWE history that have never split up, had animosity, or feuded. It sounds crazy to think about, but they do exist.

So, without further ado, let’s talk about the five tag teams in WWE history that have never feuded.

#5. The APA

The APA's Faarooq & Bradshaw loved to drink and fight!

The APA (Faarooq & Bradshaw) was initially a member of The Undertaker’s “Ministry of Darkness” faction and was called The Acolytes. Later on, they formed The APA.

The duo would protect any WWE Superstar that would pay them a fee for the night and beat up anyone that would make them angry, mostly during card games in backstage segments. They beat up tag teams that were lower card or just making a splash in WWE, such as Public Enemy from ECW.

Despite the group splitting up in 2004 after Faarooq (AKA Ron Simmons) retired, the duo never once split up or had a feud with each other in WWE history.

#4. Too Cool

Too Cool, shown here with late rap star Joe C, was one of the most entertaining tag teams during the Attitude Era.

The duo of Grandmaster Sexay and Scotty 2 Hotty were among the most popular tag teams during the Attitude Era. The gimmick was a bit cheesy on the surface but somehow managed to get over with the WWE Universe at the time.

Their post-match dance breaks, adding Rikishi to the mix, and Scotty 2 Hotty’s “worm” dance put the tag team on the map. They knew where they belonged on the card. While they never got to the same level as The Hardys or Edge & Christian, they were certainly entertaining to watch.

Even if the company tried, they could never break these two apart and expect them to work. Had these two men split up, that would have been a sad day for the entire WWE Universe.

#3. The New Day

The New Day has become a modern-day success story. The fact that Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods have remained a tag team from 2014 to the present day is an impressive feat.

Due to their real-life friendship, it would be downright shameful and depressing if the company were to break them up and start a feud with each other.

The New Day is a merchandise machine and caters to a younger audience (Booty O’s cereal, anyone?). Apart from this, the trio has always had each other’s backs through thick and thin. The 11-time tag team champions have had a friendship that may never be broken or severed.

#2. The Usos

Jimmy and Jey Uso have become one of the company's best “brother” tag teams since Matt and Jeff Hardy in the Attitude Era. The Usos have recently become the tag team division’s guiding light as one of the most consistent teams through good and bad times.

Now that The Usos are running side-by-side with Roman Reigns as part of The Bloodline, the duo seems unstoppable. In the early days of The Bloodline storyline, the company teased an angle that a split was coming between The Usos.

However, the company has decided to keep the two brothers united. The Usos are still running strong over a decade later and don’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

#1. WWE Hall of Famers - The Legion of Doom

"Ohhh What a Rush!" - The Legion of Doom are one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE history.

Hawk and Animal, the legendary Road Warriors (Legion of Doom), is one of the most recognizable and legendary tag teams in the company's history. Here are two legends that were just big, legitimately tough as hell, and very stiff in the ring.

Whether they wrestled for WCW or WWE, the Legion of Doom (in their prime) was a huge draw. Their historic rivalries with The Steiner Brothers, Money Inc, The Natural Disasters, and The Powers of Pain were always a treat to watch.

Despite some teasing during the Attitude Era with a controversial storyline involving Hawk’s drinking issues, the two stayed true to their guns and never officially split up, much less had a feud.

