5 of the greatest Triple Threat matches at WrestleMania

WrestleMania is the greatest spectacle in sports entertainment. Due to its prestige and historical significance, 'Mania has hosted some of the greatest wrestling matches of all time.

From Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin to The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels, instant classics have blessed The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, the one-on-one matches have received more attention, praise, and ink despite the great volume of memorable Triple Threats at the show.

Recently, WWE has developed an affinity for Triple Threat matches. WrestleMania 41: Night One will be closed by a colossal three-way featuring CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins.

The Women's World Championship is also expected to be defended in a Triple Threat as IYO SKY puts her belt on the line against Bianca Belair and, potentially, Rhea Ripley.

These matches have a lot to live up to because 'Mania has a long lineage of classic Triple Threat matches, including these five gems, that stole the show.

#5. Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37: Night Two

Despite a rocky road to WrestleMania 37, the main event had everything desirable to the first live crowd at a WWE event in over a year. Roman Reigns, early in his record-setting World Title reign, was up against two driven and emotionally inspired challengers in Daniel Bryan and Edge.

Each man had their struggles that played beautifully into the storyline. Reigns had to miss WrestleMania last year due to the pandemic, and he came back as The Tribal Chief hell-bent on destroying all competition.

Daniel Bryan was nearing the tail-end of his wrestling career and wanted to replicate 'YestleMania.' After 11 years away from the ring, Edge had the perfect opportunity to regain the World Championship upon winning the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble.

The background story had fans invested, but the action and in-ring psychology took things to the next level. It was a chaotic Triple Threat with Reigns Powerbombing Bryan through the announce table, only to be Speared off the steel steps by Edge.

In an iconic image, Edge and Bryan simultaneously locked in their top submission maneuvers, the former's Crossface and the latter's Yes lock, on Reigns. However, the match is mostly remembered for its closing shot.

After the Rated-R Superstar blasted Bryan with the Con-Chair-To, Jey Uso intervened. The interference allowed Reigns to regain control and nearly decapitate the Hall of Famer with the Con-Chair-To.

Reigns stacked both men on top of each other, pinning them in a dominating display. This was early in Reigns' record-setting run, but it set the stage for the remainder of his iconic reign. The sight of the Tribal Chief walking out with his head held high became a tradition.

#4. Chris Benoit vs. Triple H (c) vs. Shawn Michaels for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 20

In an iconic Triple Threat that has effectively been removed from WWE history, Chris Benoit realized his dream by defeating Triple H and Shawn Michaels inside Madison Square Garden to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Triple H was still the top heel and looked unbeatable heading into WrestleMania 20. Shawn Michaels was also in his prime and wanted a piece of his former best friend. Chris Benoit had won the 2004 Royal Rumble, and the fans were backing him as their champion.

Inside the Garden, the three men delivered a classic. HBK did his usual Mania routine with Moonsaults, top-tier selling, and excessive blood. Hunter took his slow, methodical approach. Benoit brought his submission prowess and athleticism to the party.

The in-ring psychology was great as The Rabid Wolverine and The Showstopper fought a common enemy in Triple H. HBK and Hunter revisited their rivalry briefly after putting Benoit through the announce desk with a double suplex. The excessive volume of blood displayed added to the story.

The closing sequence saw The Wolverine dodging The Sweet-Chin Music and locking the Crossface on The Game to win the World Title. The shot of Chris Benoit and Eddie Guerrero hugging each other and celebrating to close Mania 20 exemplified the beauty of wrestling.

Unfortunately, owing to Benoit's double murder and suicide, the main event of WrestleMania 20 didn't age well. However, at the time, it left little to be desired and exceeded expectations.

#3. Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 32

WrestleMania 32 generated much negative emotion from the WWE Universe. A weak card with disappointing finishes and underwhelming matches, this was an average show. However, Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks was the saving grace and undisputed highlight.

It felt like a genuine spectacle. The Boss came out looking like a superstar alongside her cousin, Snoop Dogg. The Queen wore her father's robe to the ring as The Nature Boy accompanied her daughter to the ring.

When the bell rang, Lynch, Flair, and Banks stole the show. The Boss paid homage to Eddie Guerrero by breaking up the Figure-Four Leglock with a Frog Splash. The Nature Boy was wiped out with a Suicide Dive by Lynch.

Charlotte's picture-perfect Moonsault at ringside was another epic moment. The finish left some fans disappointed as Lynch tapped out to the Figure-Eight Leglock as Ric Flair kept Banks out of the ring. The WWE Universe wanted The Boss to win, but The Queen reigned supreme.

The historical significance of this Triple Threat cannot be understated. Simply put, they walked in as 'divas' but left as women on the same level as male superstars.

#2. Daniel Bryan vs. Randy Orton (c) vs. Batista for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 30

Daniel Bryan's 'Miracle on Bourbon Street' at WrestleMania 30 felt like a fairytale ending to a genuine underdog storyline. His final obstacle was a Triple Threat that featured Batista and Randy Orton.

There were no plans for him to main-event Mania, but his popularity was such that WWE had no choice but to give in to The Yes Movement. As for the storyline, it was a gem that built towards the perfect pay-off at The Show of Shows.

After suffering a beatdown by Triple H earlier in the evening, Daniel Bryan was nowhere near a hundred percent, and he was up against two fresh veterans in Orton, The Authority's golden goose, and Batista. Hunter and Stephanie McMahon got involved, but they received their comeuppance.

The Leader of The Yes Movement was destroyed at ringside as Batista and Orton put him through the announce table with the Batista Bomb-into-the-RKO. Bryan was being stretchered out, but The Beard was far from finished as this was his night.

The Animal was set to pin The Viper after hitting The Batista Bomb, but he was surprised by the Running Knee. As Bryan locked in the Yes Lock, the crowd erupted in anticipation as Michael Cole rallied the underdog.

The Superdome exploded with joy as Batista tapped out, and WrestleMania quickly turned into 'YestleMania' as Bryan overcame the odds.

#1. Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 31

After an underwhelming build-up and universal resentment towards The Big Dog, Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar was doomed to failure at WrestleMania 31, but fans couldn't have been more wrong.

The Big Dog and The Beast Incarnate stole the show. This wasn't a wrestling clinic but a fight between a seasoned warrior and an upcoming gladiator. Lesnar took Reigns to Suplex City and brutalized the 2015 Royal Rumble winner with brute force.

The Clotheslines left the fans gasping, and Lesnar's slaps echoed through Levi's Stadium. But Reigns kept coming back for more until he found an opening by sending The Beast into the ring post.

A flurry followed as Reigns landed a few Superman Punches and Spears for the near-fall. In the climax, Lesnar countered a Spear into an F5 as both men lay in the middle of the ring.

Seth Rollins' music hit, and he ran to the ring with his Money in the Bank contract. Five minutes later, a shocked Rollins celebrated with the WWE World Heavyweight Title on the stage as he executed, in Michael Cole's words, "The Heist of the Century."

It was brilliant for many reasons. WWE averted disaster with a Roman Reigns win and protected Lesnar because Reigns took the pinfall. More importantly, the finish was a genuine surprise, as shown by the frowns and dropped jaws in the audience.

Unlike the rest of the entries, this wasn't advertised as a Triple Threat, which again, is a testament to the legacy of the main event of WrestleMania 31.

