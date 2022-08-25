5 greatest WWE Superstar catchphrases today

Many things go into the process of successfully creating a connection between a WWE Superstar and the audience. From honing their in-ring skills to creating a persona that fans would pay to see, these stars put in a lot of work to get "over". A crucial part of creating a rapport with the audience is the ability to cut good promos.

One of the most tried and tested ways to be consistently good at delivering promos is by having a popular catchphrase or two. A good catchphrase helps one have a reference point for their promos and a guaranteed reaction from the crowd. A popular tagline can embellish a talent's mic skills significantly.

With that in mind, let's rank the five best superstar catchphrases in WWE today

#5: No one is ready for Asuka - Asuka

Asuka's catchphrase is as ominous as she is entertaining

Asuka is one of the most underrated top talents in the WWE women's division today. She's a grand slam champion, that says something. The Empress Of Tomorrow held the NXT Women's Championship for a record 510 days and was undefeated for her first 914 days in the company.

Asuka's catchphrase "No one is ready for Asuka" embodied the dominance of her undefeated run, and continues to be popular today. The Empress of Tomorrow has taken on a more carefree approach with incredible comedic timing, so the catchphrase has lost some of its initial punch. It is still incredibly popular, and could see a resurgence if HHH decides to book her similarly to her NXT days going forward.

#4: We Want The Smoke - Street Profits

The Street Profits' charisma lights up WWE's tag team division

The Street Profits is one of the coolest and most charismatic acts in all of WWE today. The duo of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford are extremely entertaining in the ring with their high-flying antics and on the mic with their fun-loving personas. Triple-Crown Tag Team Champions' catchphrase "We are up and we want the smoke!" is a big part of their popularity.

The fan-favorite phrase is borrowed from hip hop culture and signifies the duo's readiness to go to battle whenever it is used. Its cultural significance and the team's ability to get the fans involved in its delivery earns it a place on this list.

#3: Bro - Riddle

Sometimes, the simplest catchphrases are the best

Riddle's "Bro" is more of a catchword than a catchphrase, but it is so over with the WWE Universe that we have to include it. The simplicity of the catchphrase and its ability to embody The Original Bro's laid-back persona is a stroke of genius.

Riddle's incredible popularity as part of The Broserweights and RK-Bro and later as a singles star comes from his ability to connect with the crowd, and the catchphrase is a big part of this. There's no greater testament to the phrase's popularity than when crowds break out into "Bro!" chants, or The Stallion gets into an impromptu "bro-off" with a legend like John Cena.

#2: You're Next - WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg

Speaking of short and sweet catchphrases, "You're Next" is arguably the most iconic in WWE history. The phrase grew to stratospheric levels of popularity during Goldberg's legendary undefeated WCW streak. It signaled the impending doom of his victims in a similar fashion to his in-ring style: short and impactful.

The two-time Universal champion's catchphrase has been around for two and a half decades, but it still strikes fear in every opponent's heart. It is the perfect encapsulation of a legend who never needed a lot of words or moves to put away his opponents.

Honorable Mentions:

Ding Dong, Hello - A worthy inclusion on any list

We The Ones - An incredible catchphrase that missed out due to another Bloodline entry

That's not a prediction, it's a spoiler - A typical example of Paul Heyman's genius on the mic

Tick Tock - A catchphrase that may make its way onto future lists

Various New Day catchphrases - Because the brotherhood of positivity are so good, they deserve their own list

EST - A catchphrase with as many variations as there are adjectives in the English language

All Day - A phrase we may be hearing for decades to come if Theory's push succeeds

To The Moon - Cameron Grimes has arguably the best catchphrase in NXT

#1: Acknowledge Me - Roman Reigns

It's difficult to argue that in terms of fan involvement, character embodiment and crossover appeal, "Acknowledge Me!" is the most popular WWE catchphrase today. The fact that it belongs to the biggest star in the company helps, but it has been a crucial part of Roman Reigns' gimmick ever since his 2020 heel turn. The Tribal chief commences almost every promo segment and match by belting out the phrase, which has made it synonymous with his era-defining run.

The Head Of The Table has had a few popular catchphrases such as "Believe That" and "This Is My Yard," but his current taunt is the cream of the crop. When all is said and done, it's destined to take its place with other iconic WWE catchphrases such as "You Can't See Me" and "If you smell what The Rock is cooking".

