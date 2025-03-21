5 Groups WWE should disband on the Road to Wrestlemania 41

Breaking up can be difficult, but in WWE, prominent factions or teams often need to separate. The Shield was a successful three-main unit that had to break up if any of its members were truly going to be main-event stars.

Ad

Fast-forward 10 years, and each member of the iconic WWE group has held multiple World Championships across promotions. Several current pairings have run their course or are going nowhere. For that reason, WWE should disband the next five groups on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

#5. Legado Del Fantasma has been in the same position for two years

Los Garza - Angel and Humberto - has been the odd group in the tag team turmoil overtaking SmackDown in 2025. Legado Del Fantasma and Pretty Deadly are the only two duos who haven't won the titles.

Ad

Trending

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

DIY, the Motor City Machine Guns, and the Street Profits have all traded gold. Pretty Deadly has the next shot at the Profits after Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford beat DIY for the belts last week.

Santos Escobar expressed frustrations with the cousins' lack of success. After the release of Elektra Lopez, it appears that Legado may be better served by breaking up.

#4. How will DIY react to losing the WWE Tag Team Titles?

It may not seem like it, but Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano are two-time WWE Tag Team Champions. They've held gold as faces and heels and lost the belts to the Street Profits on last week's SmackDown.

Ad

If Ciampa had already been volatile when they weren't champions, how would he act now that they had dropped the belts to the Profits? Gargano and Ciampa have a long history of teaming up and breaking up.

Since they've captured gold twice over the last year, it may be time for them to engage in a feud that may never end.

#3. The Latino World Order isn't an equal group

Ad

Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro are the LWO's tag team but are never booked in tag team action. Instead, Rey Mysterio teams up with Dragon Lee when the group is featured on RAW.

Rey is still one of the most revered names in wrestling, but he's been the star benefiting the most from the partnership. Wilde and Del Toro are always pushed to the back burner, but they have better prospects in NXT.

Ad

Heading back to NXT may provide more opportunities for the talented duo. Lee has endured stop-and-start booking in the group. Going their separate ways in WWE may be better for everyone.

#2. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller should have already broken up

Ad

The fact that Austin Theory and Grayson Waller are still a team in WWE is confounding. Their breakup has been teased for months. A big shift was in the works last fall after months of Waller pushing Theory into harm's way.

Despite the tension, Waller and Theory remain allies. It's a shame they've been used as fodder for Oba Femi and Jey Uso lately. Jey's squash win over Theory on the latest RAW was a terrible booking decision.

Ad

He's a former United States Champion, and Waller is a great heel. A-Town Down Under should turn on each other soon, with the 2025 WWE Draft looming after WrestleMania 41.

#1. The Judgment Day never learns from its history

Ad

The Judgment Day's nature has been to eat itself every so often. It began with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest turning on Edge in favor of Finn Balor. Balor, in turn, led a revolt against Priest and Ripley last summer.

The Prince is the last remaining "original" and has been at odds with Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan for months. Without JD McDonagh backing him up, Balor is a man on an island within the Judgment Day.

Ad

He even called Dominik a "snake" for trying to recruit Penta, who had called his shot for the Intercontinental Championship.

If Balor doesn't turn on Dominik, the rest of the group will excommunicate the former Universal Champ from its ranks before or at The Showcase of the Immortals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback