5 Incredibly harsh betrayals in WWE history

In the course of WWE history, there have been many instances where a friend or a partner turns on an ally. It can happen for whatever reason, but it always adds a little zest to the overall storyline.

Whether it was Paul Orndorff turning on Hulk Hogan or Tito Santana being betrayed by Rick Martel to dissolve Strike Force, there have been so many times in WWE that a supposed partner has turned out to be a pain.

Many times? There's a little extra sting thrown in for good measure. Just a little extra salt in the wound to let the victim know that they've been officially dropped like a bad habit.

Here are some of the harshest betrayals in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment. Let's see if they get your blood to boil...

#5 - The student Larry Zbyszko turns on his teacher, 'The Living Legend' Bruno Sammartino

As a Pittsburgh native, Larry Zbyszko idolized former WWWF Champion Bruno Sammartino. So much so that he sought advice from the Living Legend. Eventually, Bruno took him on, acting as a mentor to Larry Z as the student.

Their father-son-type relationship lasted for awhile. Eventually, Zbyszko felt like he was spending his career in Sammartino's looming shadow. With Bruno's time in the ring winding down, the protege challenged him to a scientific encounter.

The match turned ugly, with Larry eventually turning on his teacher. Their feud was one of the hottest in company history and culminated in their famous cage match in 1980 at New York's Shea Stadium. The card drew 36,295 fans who were out for vengeance for their hero, Bruno Sammartino.

#4 - Andre the Giant rips the crucifix from Hulk Hogan's chest

It was one of the most famous betrayals ever, and it led to a titanic encounter at WrestleMania III.

The story is well-documented and part of wrestling lore. On an episode of Piper's Pit, longtime fan favorite Andre the Giant showed up with the dasardly Bobby Heenan.

The Giant demanded that Hulk Hogan give him a title match. It was the one thing Andre had not done - become WWE Champion. He planned to right that wrong, and The Hulkster just happened to be the man with the belt.

Upon laying out his challenge, Andre reached for Hogan with his massive hand, breaking the chain on the champion's neck. With that, Hogan's cross fell to the ground in a major example of symbolism.

#3 - Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho have a brotherly spat

Jeri-KO was one of the truly great stories of 2016-2017. Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens formed a partnership that soon became a brotherhood. The pair were supposed to be heels, but they were so comically entertaining that the audience cheered them on anyway.

For weeks, the duo was inseparable. Unfortunately, Y2J's brand of humor was starting to wear a little thin on his partner. As more time passed, Owens became more and more frustrated.

It all culminated when Jericho threw a party for him and Owens entitled 'The Festival of Friendship'. Kevin gave his partner a new list... but with Jericho's name on it. It was 'The Book of KO', and Y2J's name was on it.

Needless to say, this was followed up with a beatdown and subsequent feud. It all started with a Festival of Friendship. With friends like that, who needs enemies?

#2 - Owen Hart betrays his family and costs Bret Hart what he cherishes the most: The WWE Championship

In this battle of 'brotherly love', the entire Hart Family became wrapped up in a disagreement between WWE Champion Bret and his little brother, Owen. It was bad enough that the younger Hart had already turned his back on his brother and his family. What happens next would change the course of WWE forever.

As Bret was battling former WWE World Champion Bob Backlund in a submission match, he locked The Hitman in a chicken wing and refused to let go. At the same time, Bret refused to give up, enduring an excruciatingly long period of pain.

Owen then went to his mother, Helen, who was sitting in the front row. He pleaded for his mom to throw in the towel and save Bret.

Showing true remorse, he finally convinced her, and she gave up the match to save The Excellence of Execution from permanent injury. Backlund would leave WWE Survivor Series '94 with the Winged Eagle strapped around his waist.

Meanwhile, Owen Hart responded by laughing and running off. He thought it was funny that he not only cost his brother the coveted championship, but also betrayed his own mother's trust at the same time.

#1 - Shawn Michaels shows Marty Janetty the way out of The Barber Shop

After weeks of speculation that they were about to break up the band, The Rockers finally met in the Brutus Beefcake barbershop segment. Beefer was attempting to act as a peacemaker between the two who, admittedly, had a lack of communication leading up to this meeting.

The two assured everyone that they had ironed everything out and were sticking together. They exchanged a hug, only to have the future 'Heartbreak Kid' superkick his partner. He then threw Janetty through the window of the barbershop, leaving him bloodied.

This betrayal launched one WWE career into superstardom and left the other far, far behind.

It was especially stinging to see how things turned out for both men in real life: Shawn Michaels became a decorated, all-time great and WWE Hall of Famer. Meanwhile, his former partner has become the subject of a question that pops up about every other team since. People often ask: "Who's the Marty Janetty of this team?"

Ouch. That's just about as harsh as it gets.

