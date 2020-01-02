5 heel and face turns that will happen in WWE in 2020

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 02, 2020

Jan 02, 2020 IST SHARE

Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe

2020 is set to be an exciting year for WWE, with the promotion spicing things up in the ring and outside of it, thanks to the competition posed to it. The year could see quite a few interesting storylines, and could make a few new megastars with the addition of NXT to main roster PPVs.

WWE often uses face and heel turns to surprise and shock fans, giving the character a new lease of life on WWE television. Fans could be in store for some surprising changes in 2020 which could give life to new feuds.

Let's take a look at 5 heel and face turns that will happen in WWE in 2020:

#5 Alexa Bliss - Heel

Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss, a five-time women's champion, had a quiet 2019 as a singles star as the likes of Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley dominated the women's division. Bliss, who had been a constant fixture in the women's title scene over the last few years, didn't have a great 2019.

Injuries and the rise of other Superstars sidelined her from the main event scene. But she did lay her hands on gold when she won the Women's Tag Team titles with Nikki Cross. Cross and Bliss formed an unlikely partnership and they held the tag team belts once.

Bliss also turned babyface in 2019, something that we hadn't seen on the main roster since she was brought to it in 2016. She has been good as a babyface but it's quite clear that she's at her best as a heel on WWE television, and it's probably not going to take long before she becomes a heel once again.

She could very well turn on her tag team partner Nikki Cross which could aid her in her heel turn, and maybe return to being a singles Superstar.

1 / 5 NEXT