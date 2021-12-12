5 highlights of Jeff Hardy's second WWE run

The WWE Universe is still abuzz about the shocking release of the Charismatic Enigma, Jeff Hardy. The surprise announcement came after Hardy walked out of an ongoing match at a live event last weekend.

WWE sent the veteran home following a "rough incident" with concerns over his safety and health. Recent reports claim that the former World Champion refused aid and this left the company with no choice but to release him.

The globally recognized superstar received immeasurable support from his loyal fan base. WWE Superstars also came out to support Hardy, who is fighting through another difficult phase.

The Charismatic Enigma will have to serve a ninety-day non-compete contract clause before competing for another wrestling promotion. While it is intriguing to see where the legend ends up, his well-being is the priority for the fans.

Jeff Hardy's second WWE run is over, and in admiration of the Enigma's legacy, let's look at the top 5 moments of his latest stint.

#5 Jeff Hardy wins his fifth Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown (August 21, 2020)

Jeff Hardy won the IC Championship two days before SummerSlam 2020

Jeff Hardy has won many championships throughout his illustrious career. He is a Grand Slam Champion, having won every active title on the main roster. The last prize he won in his second stint was the coveted Intercontinental Championship.

AJ Styles was the IC Champion heading into the high-stakes battle. The Phenomenal One attacked the challenger's leg in an attempt to give him the upper hand in the match. This caused Hardy to walk into the encounter with a knee-brace that ironically assisted him in the championship victory.

On the debut night of WWE ThunderDome, the two legends put on an enjoyable affair. Towards the end, Hardy kicked Styles with the knee-brace and executed a spine-jarring Swanton Bomb to score the victory. The pinfall marked Hardy's fifth IC title win.

While it was a definite feel-good moment, a roaring live crowd would've only elevated the title victory. Jeff Hardy held onto the championship for 36 days, losing it to Sami Zayn at WWE Clash of Champions in a Triple Threat Ladder Match that included Styles.

Despite a short reign, taking the championship off a cunning AJ Styles was no easy feat, earning this a spot on the list.

