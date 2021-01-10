5 Hilarious moments from this week's WWE programming 

Create
Rhea Ripley stuffed Dakota Kai inside a locker on NXT!
Arpit Shrivastava
ANALYST
Modified 10 Jan 2021, 19:33 IST
Feature
Another week of WWE programming has ended, and SmackDown produced a banger of a show that has many fans buzzing. While RAW Legends Night turned out to be a slightly disappointing affair, NXT fantastically redeemed things by delivering a terrific top-to-bottom New Year's Evil show.

Some of the standout moments of the week were Adam Pearce emerging as the challenger to Roman Reigns' Universal Title at WWE Royal Rumble 2021 on SmackDown, Goldberg returning to lay down a challenge to Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship on WWE RAW, and the Last Woman Standing match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez on NXT.

So without any further delays, let's dive in and enjoy a good dose of laughter while discussing the 5 most hilarious WWE moments from the week. Do share your favorite funniest moments of the week in the comments section below.

#1 Rhea Ripley stuffs Dakota Kai in a locker on WWE NXT, with the latter tweeting while stuck inside

On WWE NXT: New Year's Evil, Rhea Ripley took on Raquel Gonzalez in a Last Woman Standing match that has already worked its way into the conversation of being an early Match of the Year contender. The two women wrestled a highly-creative bout that ended with Gonzalez coming out on top in a star-making performance. 

Amid this grueling battle, there was a moment when Dakota Kai interfered in the match and attacked Ripley. After being dominated by Kai for a while, the former WWE NXT Women's Champion soon found her footing and stuffed Dakota Kai in a locker. Kai was seemingly stuck in there for a long time, with no mention of her on the rest of the show. 

Though it wasn't supposed to be hilarious, the visual of Kai being stuffed inside a locker is way too funny to be seen with a straight face. The brutal kicks Ripley unleashed after Kai was trapped were icing on the cake. God knows what would have been of poor Kai after she was pulled out of the locker. To her credit, she did manage to send out this tweet while locked up inside.

Published 10 Jan 2021, 19:33 IST
