5 Hilarious moments from this week's WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown  

Another week of WWE programming has culminated, and the Royal Rumble is within reach. The week began with WWE RAW and was entertaining in parts but, struggled to get the fans fully invested, thanks to some slower proceedings in the middle portions of the show.

The episode saw Golberg and the WWE Champion going face-to-face for the last time before their clash at the PPV. On the other hand, Edge made his highly-anticipated return and announced himself as an entrant in the Rumble match.

Over on Wednesdays on WWE NXT, the alliance between Finn Balor and Undisputed Era going forward is pretty much confirmed. The show also featured as many as three Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic matches; Two of the men's tournament and one from the women's.

And on Friday, WWE Smackdown delivered yet another cracking episode that featured an incredible face-off between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens. In a chaotic main event, several RAW Superstars came over to hype up the upcoming PPV.

That said, amid all these developments, the shows were also peppered with some funny moments that made the fans have a good laugh. So without any further delays, here are five hilarious moments from this week's WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown.

#5 R-Truth's birthday party that wasn't (WWE RAW)

WWE RAW's resident funnyman R-Truth was in top form on this week's episode where he interrupted The Hurt Business' segment in the ring, wrongly presuming that they were throwing a birthday bash for him. In reality, it was a plan laid out by Riddle, who told the 24/7 Champion that the stable was throwing a birthday party.

In the ring, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley were gifting MVP a necklace that had THB written on it. Thinking the abbreviation stood for 'Truth Happy Birthday', Truth thanked The Hurt Business for the present.

The WWE RAW segment ended on a chaotic note where Truth and the other contenders for the 24/7 Championship were laid down by The Hurt Business. Riddle took advantage and took out MVP with Final Flash.

R-Truth came across as a lovable fool here, and it was odd and hilarious at the same time to see him get caught up in this confusion on the show. As funny as this segment was, it isn't the last time we'll see R-Truth on this list.