5 hilarious WWE ribs performed by the king of pranks Owen Hart

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 457 // 17 Jul 2019, 17:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nobody was able to pull pranks in and out of the ring quite like the Rocket Owen Hart.

Owen Hart is one of wrestling's most beloved figures. An excellent worker in the ring, Hart always gave his all, no matter his opponent. Throughout his career, Owen would often be at odds with his older brother Bret (beating the Hitman in the opening of WrestleMania X), but would sometimes work alongside the former WWE Champion, as part of the Hart Foundation.

Though the first thing that comes to many fan's minds when they think of Owen is his tragic death at Over the Edge 1999, one thing some fans won't know is that the Rocket was a natural ribber. Pulling pranks on anyone and everyone, Owen's ribs are almost as famous as his matches, though there are some pranks by the legendary Canadian that stand out.

Here are five hilarious pranks in WWE performed by the Rocket Owen Hart.

#5: The Foreign Napkin incident

The Rated R Superstar was subject to one of Owen's prank during his rookie year in the company.

With decades of wrestling under his belt near the end of his career, Owen would often be used to help younger stars, and at a live event in 1998, was scheduled to face the rookie Edge. Being the heel, Owen quickly resulted in using a foreign object concealed in his trunks, one that the future Rated-R Superstar sold well, believing it to be brass knuckles.

According to referee Jimmy Korderas, who wrote about the incident in his book, Owen would routinely attack Edge with the foreign object, much to the confusion of the crowd. The truth was that though Edge believed Owen was using brass knuckles, he had instead been hitting the young rookie with a napkin, and the usually stoic Korderas couldn't help but crack up at the absurdity.

1 / 5 NEXT