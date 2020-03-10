5 Things to note from WWE Elimination Chamber (2020)

What a show it was!

The final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 36 is over, and it certainly delivered an incredible show. Filled with a number of good matches, including the two traditional Elimination Chamber bouts, the show lived up to the hype. While one title changed hands, we also witnessed a shocking return.

Daniel Bryan beat Drew Gulak in the opening match of the night. The Street Profits retained their titles successfully against Seth Rollins and Murphy, while Andrade also picked up a victory over Humberto Carrillo. The tag team Elimination Chamber match was arguably one of the best Elimination Chamber matches in the history of the pay-per-view, as we witnessed some jaw-dropping moves from all six tag teams. With the help of The Undertaker, Aleister Black managed to avenge his previous loss by pinning AJ Styles. Braun Strowman lost the Intercontinental Championship, and Shayna Baszler won the women's Elimination Chamber match.

Here we talk about five things to note from Elimination Chamber.

#5 The US Title could be defended against multiple men at WrestleMania 36

Andrade, the US Champion, put the belt on the line against Humberto Carrillo. It was not the first time they collided in the squared circle. Nevertheless, the two great performers always deliver whenever they square off.

It was definitely a good match, but Carrillo's dream of capturing the gold didn't become reality. Given Andrade lost the past two matches since his return, he didn't have momentum before heading to the match, but he rose up when it mattered most. Having beaten Carrillo again, a big hint was dropped regarding the future of the US Championship storyline.

Besides Carrillo, Rey Mysterio and Angel Garza are also part of this storyline and hence, Andrade might have to defend the belt against multiple men at the Grandest Stage of Them All. While Angel Garza teamed up with Andrade last week, the former would not mind turning on the latter if he receives a title opportunity.

