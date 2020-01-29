4 Hints WWE dropped at Royal Rumble 2020

Royal Rumble was a great show

The elation was sky-high for the first PPV of 2020, Royal Rumble, which took place in Houston. The sold-out Minute Maid Park arena saw an incredible show from start to end, paving the way for the biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 36.

The Tag Team Titles were not defended at Royal Rumble, yet the show had some awe-inspiring singles matches. Roman Reigns avenged his previous two losses against Baron Corbin, winning the Falls Count Anywhere match. While Sheamus beat Shorty G, Andrade retained the US Championship against Humberto Carrillo.

Elsewhere on the show, Becky Lynch and The Fiend defended their respective titles successfully. After falling short last year, Charlotte Flair prevailed this year, winning the women's Royal Rumble match. Drew McIntyre will be headlining the Showcase of Immortals after winning the men's Royal Rumble match.

Let's take a look at four things WWE hinted at Royal Rumble this year.

#4 The rivalry between Daniel Bryan and The Fiend is done and dusted

The Universal Championship match between Daniel Bryan and The Fiend was certainly one of the most anticipated matches of the event, and the two men didn't let down the WWE Universe. Daniel Bryan gave his everything in the squared circle, but The Fiend proved too much for the former WWE Champion.

Similar to their last match at Survivor Series, the match had several close moments, but the inclusion of the strap made things exciting. Bryan took some nasty blows from The Fiend early in the match. However, Bryan didn't take long to change the momentum and delivered some of his best shots, which weren't enough to keep the monster down. Subsequently, The Fiend had the last laugh, pinning the five-time WWE Champion.

After receiving two title shots and losing both times, WWE hinted that Bryan will not receive another opportunity of challenging the Universal Championship, and hence The Fiend might set his eyes on his next opponent. Roman Reigns could be a great opponent for The Fiend at the Show of Shows, as the feud between Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin might be over after Royal Rumble.

