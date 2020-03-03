5 hints WWE dropped on RAW this week (2 March 2020)

It was an entertaining show

Not often only one episode of RAW takes place in between two pay-per-views. It was the next RAW after Super ShowDown, while it was the last RAW before Elimination Chamber as well. As a result, the show was stacked with a number of awe-inspiring matches with a major title change.

After failing to secure victory at Super ShowDown, The Street Profits managed to beat Murphy and Seth Rollins for the RAW Tag Team Championships. Aleister Black suffered his first defeat on the main roster when AJ Styles pinned the Dutch Destroyer. Shayna Baszler, who will be part of the women's Elimination Chamber match, won her debut match on the main roster against Kairi Sane. Riddick Moss picked up a shocking win over Ricochet to retain the 24/7 Title, and the team of Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carillo prevailed over Angel Garza and Andrade.

Let's take a look at five possible hints WWE dropped on RAW this week.

#5 Ricochet's push might have halted for now

Ricochet challenged Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at Super ShowDown last week. The Beast took little time in decimating the challenger, winning the match in about 90 seconds. Having suffered such a quick loss in Saudi Arabia, the resident Superhero needed to make a strong come back, but it didn't happen.

Riddick Moss threw an open challenge to defend the 24/7 Championship, and the challenge was answered by Ricochet. While it was unusual to see a top Superstar like Ricochet challenge for the 24/7 Title, he was the favorite to win the match. But to everyone's surprise, Moss earned a clean victory.

Another loss for Ricochet against a lower mid-card Superstar hinted that the company doesn't have any big plans for him heading into WrestleMania 36. Hence, Ricochet's push might have halted for now.

