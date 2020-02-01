5 Hints WWE dropped on the SmackDown after Royal Rumble (31 January 2020)

It was a great show

With a fantastic episode of RAW after Royal Rumble, it was time for SmackDown to produce a good show as well. Even though some big names were missing from the show, the Blue Brand delivered a great show with an interesting main event.

A new Intercontinental Champion was crowned, as Braun Strowman won the belt from Shinsuke Nakamura, ending a lengthy title reign of The Artist. On the other hand, The Miz and John Morrison became the number one contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Sheamus picked up another victory in a rematch from Royal Rumble, while Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

In this article, we take a look at five hints WWE dropped on SmackDown this week.

#5 Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross might receive a title shot

The women's tag-team division of WWE is yet to reach its full potential, and the division certainly needs more tag teams to become competitive. The scenario is the same, both on SmackDown as well as on RAW.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, the former Women's Tag Team Champions, faced Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in a tag team match. It was a decent match and the team of Bliss and Cross stood tall with a victory. However, a major hint was dropped during the match.

The commentary team of SmackDown mentioned that the winners could receive a tag team title shot against The Kabuki Warriors. Although Asuka and Kairi Sane are part of RAW, the twin belts can be defended in any brand. Moreover, The Kabuki Warriors don't have any feud at the moment and hence, Bliss and Cross could be next in the line.

