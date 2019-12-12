5 Hints WWE dropped on this week's NXT (December 11th, 2019)

What a show!

This week's NXT was a good show by all means. The Black and Gold brand rarely disappoints and this week's show was no different. The quality of wrestling on display at NXT every Wednesday is what sets them apart from all competition.

The show started with Angel Garza defeating Lio Rush to become the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Then we saw a video package of Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler in promotion of their NXT Women's Championship match next week.

Furthermore, Raul Mendoza defeated Cameron Grimes, thanks to an assist from Kuchida. Travis Banks beat Jaxson Ryker, while Dakota Kai defeated Mia Yim. After the match, Mia Yim unloaded on Kai as the Captain of Team Kick suffered a huge bump in the NXT technical area.

Then, Breezango defeated The Singh Brothers, while Bianca Belair got the better of Kayden Carter. In the main event, Finn Balor pinned Keith Lee to become the new number 1 contender for the NXT Championship; his match with Adam Cole will take place next week.

With all that out of the way, let's take a look at five hints WWE dropped on this week's episode of the Black and Gold brand.

#5 No Matt Riddle, Dominik Dijakovic and what it could mean

Matt Riddle

While the likes of Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa are involved in high stakes matches week in week out, Matt Riddle and Dominik Dijakovic aren't getting any new feuds.

This week, both Riddle and Dijakovic were absent from NXT and that could mean that Triple H doesn't have any new storylines in the pipeline for either man. One idea could be not to have them on the Black and Gold brand for a few weeks, so that when they do return, they receive a huge pop.

With two huge NXT Championship matches planned for next week's show, it's highly unlikely that we would see both Matt Riddle and Dominik Dijakovic next week.

