5 Hints WWE dropped on this week's SmackDown (6th December 2019)

Bray Wyatt just elevates everything to a different level!

This week's SmackDown was an average show. It served the purpose for TLC but besides that, something just didn't click. Three matches were announced for the 16th of December on the Blue brand - The Miz vs Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns vs Baron Corbin, The New Day vs The Revival for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

The show started with The Miz saying that Daniel Bryan hasn't been found since his confrontation with The Fiend last week. Then, Bray Wyatt appeared on the Firefly Fun House to tell The Miz that Bryan is playing with The Fiend, before threatening his family.

Then, backstage Wyatt caught The Miz with the Sister Abigail after the A-Lister went into the wrong room at the wrong time. Furthermore, The Revival defeated Mustafa Ali & Shorty G, The Lucha House Party, and Heavy Machinery to become the #1 contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

In the main event, Roman Reigns defeated Dolph Ziggler but the Big Dog then suffered an attack at the hands Corbin & Ziggler. Dog Food was poured on a handcuffed Roman to close the show.

Here, we are going to take a look at the four hints WWE dropped on this week's episode of the Blue brand:

#5 Alexa Bliss is being eased into wrestling action

For anyone in the WWE Universe, Alexa Bliss would have been the first choice for the next challenger spot for the SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. But, it looks like, Lacey Evans has taken that spot and that means, the Goddess is being given some much needed time before she comes back into the main event scene.

Bliss' injury was being termed as a bad one and that could be the reason why she is getting some much-needed match practice and no new feuds. It's just a matter of time before the Goddess challenges for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

